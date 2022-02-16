Richmond, Virginia-based commercial real estate firm Commonwealth Commercial Partners has named David Cheek managing director of property management in Nashville
Working from CCP’s Nashville office on Union Street downtown, Cheek will be responsible for oversight of the current property portfolio, implementation of the company’s property acquisition and development strategy, third-party business development, operational budgets and reporting, and employee recruitment and development.
Prior to joining CCP, Cheek worked at the Nashville office of CBRE, overseeing 15 million square feet of office, industrial and retail buildings and leading a team of 40-plus real estate management and engineering personnel.
Cheek’s professional memberships include NAIOP, the Institute of Real Estate Management and the Building Owners and Managers Association. In addition, he is involved with nonprofit Ronald McDonald House.
Cheek earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and holds real estate licenses in Tennessee and Kentucky.
“David has a passion for listening and meeting his clients’ needs to maximize value for their assets,” Hunter Huber, CCP director of property management, said in the release. “His background is very diverse and includes management of office, retail, industrial and medical offices ranging from institutional clients to family partnerships. In addition to his strong operations background, David also excels at business development. His experience and expertise allow him to find and create opportunities.”
Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial Partners maintain offices (in addition to those in Richmond and Nashville) in Hampton Roads, Virginia; Atlanta; Jacksonville; Tampa; Charlotte; Raleigh/Durham; Greenville, S.C.; Houston; Kansas City; St. Louis; Columbus; and Minneapolis. The company also is active in Connecticut and Illinois.
