The Nashville office of Maryland-based engineering, planning, and construction firm KCI Technologies Inc. has announced that Bob Murphy will transition out of his role as vice president and regional practice leader by month’s end.
The head of the company’s Nashville office, Murphy will be replaced as regional practice leader by Beth Ostrowski, who most recently led KCI’s private development traffic analysis team.
Murphy will remain with KCI as a senior advisor focusing on business development and special projects, according to a release.
Murphy, one of Tennessee most experienced transportation engineers, founded RPM Transportation Consultants in 2001. He grew the business to include more than 20 employees and to generate annual revenues of approximately $4.5 million. KCI acquired RPM in 2016.
RPM and KCI have been involved in the planning and design of Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and the development of master plans for The Gulch, Music Row, and Centennial Park, among others.
“It has been an honor to lead KCI’s Nashville office, and our terrific team and clients through four decades of change in the industry and in our region,” Murphy said in the release. “I’ve had an amazing career and hope I’ve played a small part in how my hometown has transformed. In Beth, I’m confident we have found the right leader for the next chapter.”
Ostrowski brings more than 10 years of experience in transportation engineering and traffic operations to the position. During her tenure at KCI, she has managed hundreds of traffic studies, primarily within Metro Nashville. Ostrowski regularly represents projects at Metro Planning Commission and Metro Council meetings. Prior to joining KCI in 2017, she spent nearly a decade as an engineer at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
Ostrowski will work closely with John Houghton, practice leader for transportation who focuses on multi-modal transportation and community planning.
“I have learned so much from Bob and am honored to be taking on this new role,” Ostrowski said in the release. “As the region continues its record pace of growth and development, I’m looking forward to building on the legacy of innovation, safety, and exceptional client service that KCI is known for. Transportation and traffic remain one of our region’s most pressing – but solvable – problems, and with our support, clients are at the forefront of some truly creative solutions.”
KCI is an employee-owned company operating more than 55 offices in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It is home to more than 1,700 professionals focused on transportation, resource management, environmental, telecommunications, utilities, facilities, and construction.
With sales in excess of $343 million in 2020, KCI is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country (based on revenue) by Engineering News-Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.