Southwestern Advantage President Dan Moore will retire at the end of this year — marking his 49th with Southwestern Family of Companies.
According to a release, Moore will end his tenure with the locally based company after having trained more than 100,000 colleagues.
Moore joined SWFC in 1974 as a student dealer in the Southwestern Advantage summer sales and leadership program. He made enough to pay his tuition at Harvard University by selling educational systems to families and building sales teams. Upon graduation, Moore was promoted to Southwestern Advantage district sales manager.
Since then, Moore has served SWFC as a vice president of marketing and, as of 2007, as president of Southwestern Advantage.
Moore is also co-founder and senior partner of SBR Consulting, a SWFC entity that focuses on sales effectiveness and is based in London.
Moore graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. degree in government. He also earned an M.B.A. degree from Vanderbilt University. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Business, and speaks regularly to business audiences. He serves on the SWFC Board of Directors, as well as the boards of the Direct Selling Association and the Direct Selling Education Foundation.
“Dan Moore has played a foundational role in the success of Southwestern Advantage and Southwestern Family of Companies,” Henry Bedford, SWFC CEO and chairman of the board, said in the release. “His caring and mentorship of students each summer has been integral in the professional path of many alumni, including many within our very own family of companies.”
Southwestern Family of Companies was established in 1855, with the sales and leadership program, now known as Southwestern Advantage, having been founded in 1868. It is billed as the oldest entrepreneurial and direct selling program for college and university students in the world.
SWFC provides products and services related to educational books and websites, group travel packages, insurance, consulting services, sales and leadership coaching.
