David Bohan, the veteran advertising agency professional whose Nashville company bears his name, announced on Thursday his retirement.
With the move, Bohan — who founded The Bohan Agency Inc. (which operates as, stylistically, “bohan”) in 1990 — will no longer have any ownership in the company.
Headquartered in The Gulch, Bohan is home to 110 employees and has been the recipient of 314 Addy Awards, 14 Emmy Awards and 68 Telly Awards.
Shari Day will continue to serve as president and CEO (read more here), supported by Brian Gilpatrick and Farley Day as executive vice presidents and managing directors, and Jon Arnold as EVP and executive creative director.
Bohan stepped aside from the daily operations of the agency in 2016, remaining available to the senior leadership team. With his retirement, the agency is now fully owned by the aforementioned senior leadership team.
Since 2016, the agency has grown both its income and employee base by 35 percent, the release notes.
Bohan’s client roster includes Amazon, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Dollar General and the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.
“I know that I speak for everyone at bohan in thanking David for his leadership and vision,” Day said in the release. “The values he set forth will live on, and I could not be more grateful to continue leading this agency with Brian, Farley and Jon. I am confident that the best is yet to come.”
Bohan called his retirement after 32 years at the company a “natural evolution in our succession planning.”
“I feel incredibly fortunate that the company I founded will remain independently owned and led by a proven leadership team that places high value on excellent client service and culture.”
