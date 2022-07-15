Brentwood-based executive personnel and staffing services firm Vaco has opened an office in Québec City and named Maxime Piché as its managing director.
According to a release, the Québec City outpost will serve as a secondary location of Vaco’s Montréal office. It will focus on the technology, finance and accounting industries.
Piché has more than 10 years of sales and executive recruiting experience. He joined Vaco in 2019 as an IT recruitment manager, and previously served as an IT account manager with the firm.
Previously, Piché was a sales learning consultant at Rogers Communications in Montréal. He also co-founded online medical firm AEONCAN and served as district leader for Glentel Wireless Solutions.
The launch of Vaco in Québec City continues the firm’s Canada expansion, including the opening of its Vancouver office and its acquisition of Toronto-based technology personnel firm Prodigy Bank in 2020; its move into Montréal in 2019; and its Lannick acquisition in 2017.
“We’ve enjoyed exciting and rapid expansion in the Canadian market in recent years, and there’s great opportunity to continue growing our footprint into French Canada with this move that taps into a larger talent pool for our clients,” Sean Bartunek, Vaco’s managing partner in Montréal, said in the release. “Max has emerged as a visionary leader in our Montréal office and is the perfect executive to lead our charge in Québec City.”
Vaco works with 15,000 clients globally, the release notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In