Brentwood-based professional services firm Vaco Holdings has added Lisa Weaver as chief administrative officer and Megan Schuster as chief marketing officer.
According to a release, Weaver is based in the company’s local office, while Schuster is working in Austin.
Weaver joins Vaco Holdings as the organization’s first chief administrative officer and will report to Brian Waller, company CEO and co-founder. She previously spent more than 15 years at business process outsourcing company Sitel, serving as senior vice president of operations support and as North American chief financial officer.
Schuster comes to Vaco Holdings with 15 years of experience in B2B marketing and communications across the financial services, commercial real estate, health care and professional services sectors.
“In light of our incredible growth, and in anticipation of our ongoing growth, we are adding meaningful horsepower to our executive leadership team through the addition of Lisa and Megan,” Waller said in the release. “Both will help posture the company for all that is to come; Lisa through organizational standardization and optimization and Megan in branding, marketing and go-to-market strategy.”
Vaco Holdings, which was included in the 2022 Inc. 5000 list for its three-year revenue growth rate of 118 percent, comprises Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a health care IT consulting company; and Vaco, an executive personnel services staffing firm.
Since its founding in 2002, Vaco Holdings has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients worldwide and is home 10,000 employees.