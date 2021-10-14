The Union Station Nashville Yards has announced Sean Foley has been named executive chef.
A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Foley has more than 15 years of culinary industry experience, working with Michelin Star Chef Daniel Boulud, opening a restaurant under Thomas Keller protégé Ian Campbell, and holding leadership roles in “high-end restaurants” on the East Coast and in Nashville, according to a release.
Most recently, Foley served as the executive chef of 5th & Taylor, five-time James Beard Award nominee Daniel Lindley’s Germantown outpost.
“We’re transforming the guest experience at The Union Station Nashville Yards, revitalizing the hotel’s iconic exteriors, restoring its breathtaking interiors and creating new food and beverage offerings that both locals and visitors will love,” Marc Sternagel, area general manager, said in the release. “Everything we’re doing is designed to breathe new life into one of Music City’s favorite social hubs while honoring and celebrating its 120-year history. Chef Foley shares that vision and we’re thrilled to have him aboard.”
The announcement comes as Union Station Nashville Yards recently announced Schack von Rumohr as its general manager (read here).
Located at 1001 Broadway, the hotel offers 125 rooms and suites, 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ERGO (a recently renovated bar in the hotel’s 120-year-old lobby) and Stationairy (a new restaurant concept located at the former Broadway entrance to the hotel and that is slated to open later this year).
Built in 1900 in the Richardsonian-Romanesque architecture style, Union Station originally served as Nashville’s central train terminal for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The terminal closed in 1979 and the building was reopened as a hotel in 1986, later becoming a member of the Historic Hotels of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.