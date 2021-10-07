The Union Station Nashville Yards Thursday announced Schack von Rumohr as its new general manager.
According to a release, von Rumohr brings more than 40 years of hospitality experience, holding leadership roles at luxury properties in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hawaii, among others.
Von Rumohr replaces Peter Wright, who was named the hotel’s GM in September 2018. Union Station Nashville Yards is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott International’s group of independent hotels.
Most recently, von Rumohr served as the general manager of the Stateview Hotel in Raleigh (also a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel). Previously, he worked as interim general manager at the Las Alcobas Resort & Spa in St. Helena, California; as director of operations at the Streamsong Resort Golf & Spa in Bowling Green, Florida; as director of operations at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa in Keauhou Bay, Hawaii; and as director of operations, responsible for the opening of the W Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Originally from Bonn, Germany, von Rumohr studied hospitality and culinary management in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany. He received the Spirit of Excellence Award from Williams Hospitality University and was part of the executive team responsible for winning the AAA Five-Diamond Award at the Las Casitas Hotel at the El Conquistador Resort & Spa in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
Union Station Nashville Yards offers 125 rooms and suites, 11,000 square feet of meeting and event space, ERGO (a recently renovated bar in the hotel’s 120-year-old lobby) and Stationairy (a new restaurant concept located at the former entrance to the hotel on Broadway and that is slated to open later this year).
“It is an honor to be granted the opportunity to join such a talented team at one of the country’s most celebrated hotels, particularly at a time when the property is being so thoughtfully enhanced through meticulous restoration and a wealth of new amenities,” von Rumohr said in the release. “From the moment guests enter our stunning lobby, they’re transported back in time to a truly magical era of Nashville’s history. For both travelers who want to enjoy a luxury experience and locals looking for a new mainstay for delicious dining options and live music, The Union Station Nashville Yards is reasserting its reputation as a top destination in Music City.”
Built in 1900 in the Richardsonian-Romanesque architecture style, Union Station originally served as Nashville’s central train terminal for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The terminal closed in 1979 and the building was reopened as a hotel in 1986, later becoming a member of the Historic Hotels of America.
