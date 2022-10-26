Local public relations industry veteran Amanda Virgillito has joined Reed Public Relations.
According to a release, Reed (stylized as “REED”) and Virgillito’s Squeaky Wheel Public Relations, which has focused on the food and beverage industry, have merged.
Virgillito joins Reed PR as a vice president, reporting to agency founder and CEO Lauren Reed. As a member of the leadership team, Virgillito — who operated her business solely — will lead strategy and account management for various brands.
The release notes the transition will enhance Reed’s existing work in the hospitality and food and beverage spaces. Clients include Loveless Cafe, Jim ‘N Nick’s, White Bison Coffee, Nashville Shores and Camp Margaritaville RV Resort & Lodge in Pigeon Forge.
Virgillito founded Squeaky Wheel in 2014 and has since planned and implemented PR campaigns for 8th & Roast Coffee Co., Christie Cookie Co., M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers, Sinema Restaurant & Bar and Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen.
Virgillito’s experience spans nearly two decades, including seven seasons managing public relations strategy for touring Broadway shows and concerts at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. She spent several years at The Andrews Agency as an account supervisor, before launching Squeaky Wheel Public Relations.
“Squeaky Wheel is an industry leader, and Amanda’s hospitality roots run deep,” Reed, who founded the business in 2012, said in the release. “When we began these conversations, it was quickly evident that we shared both cultural and client service values. I am confident this move will significantly contribute to REED’s continued growth.”
Reed allows employees to work remotely for four weeks of the year (provided they are willing to work Nashville time zone hours from their travel locations) and an incentive program via which all employees equally split 10 percent of the company profits each month.
“I admire not only the excellent client work by REED PR, but also the camaraderie among the team,” Virgillito said. “Lauren and I have been friendly colleagues for some time. And as I considered the continued growth of Squeaky Wheel PR after nearly nine years in business, this merger was a clear choice. I’m excited to learn from and work with this incredible team as we blend our talents.”