The local office of New York-based Turner Construction Co. has named Paul Lawson as business manager.
Lawson, who now becomes the highest-ranking official in the local Turner office, replaces Kevin Williams. The latter had served in the position since 2019 and with Turner since 2004, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Lawson has worked at Turner since 2005, with previous rolls as special projects division manager and project executive.
Lawson holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Middle Tennessee State University.
NBJ reports Turner began operations in Nashville in 1975. The company’s portfolio of local projects includes Bridgestone Arena, Gulch Union, Broadwest and 805 Lea, among others.
