Tractor Supply Company has appointed Kimberley Gardiner its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer to replace the soon-to-be-retired Christi Korzekwa. 

Before joining the Brentwood-based retailer, Gardiner worked as chief marketing officer and senior vice president for Volkswagen of America for two years. During her time there, she led brand strategy, brand and retail content, media planning, dealer marketing operations and consumer experience marketingShe was previously chief marketing officer at Mitsubishi Motors North America and director of marketing for Kia Motors America.  

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.

