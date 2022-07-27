Brentwood-based managed telecom services company C Spire has named veteran employee Allen McIntosh managing director for Tennessee.

In addition, and according to a release, Derek Usner and Risher Robertson will serve as commercial sales directors.

C spire art

From left: Allen McIntosh, Derek Usner and Risher Robertson

