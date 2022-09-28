Triple Crown Consulting, an Austin-based tech recruiting firm, has announced its expansion to Nashville.
The firm also announced a new office in Durham, North Carolina, bringing the total number of offices to seven, including other outposts in California, Arizona and New Hampshire. Triple Crown was founded in 2004.
Alexia Lussier will serve as site lead in Nashville, with Meghan Yahner as recruiting division lead. Lussier had been based in California while Yahner worked in the firm’s Arizona office.
“I am very ambitious, and I really look forward to seeing the great opportunities that Nashville has to offer,” Lussier said. “My goal is to create a strong relationship with clients and grow our network on a larger scale.”
According to a release, Triple Crown plans to hire account managers and technical recruiters in the new office starting in October. The company’s office is located in Maryland Farms.