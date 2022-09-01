Southwestern Family of Companies has named Patty Hoppenstedt as its chief operations and people officer.
According to a release, the position is new to the Nashville-based company.
Also a member of the company’s board of directors, Hoppenstedt joined SWFC in 2020 as vice president of human resources.
Hoppenstedt has nearly 30 years of experience in human resources leadership. Previously, she served in HR and operations roles for DentaQuest, Amedisys and the cities of DeKalb and Schaumburg, Illinois. She began her career with Levy Security Corp., at which she served commercial, educational, health care and retail clients.
A graduate of both the Keller Graduate School of Management of DeVry University and the University of Illinois at Chicago, Hoppenstedt is a member of Chief, a nationwide network designed for the women in executive leadership. Its membership includes 10,000 senior executives.
“In her time at Southwestern, Patty has become a great strategic partner to all of the businesses in the family of companies — helping us achieve best practices and creating efficiencies around our human resources and recruiting practices,” Henry Bedford, SWFC CEO and board chairman, said in the release. “Patty has a strong background in operations that is certain to be equally as valuable to the businesses as she partners with them around their operations.”
Southwestern Family of Companies comprises 19 companies and bills itself as a global entity.
