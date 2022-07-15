Southwestern Family of Companies officials announced Friday that Dustin Hillis has stepped down as chief executive officer, with company veteran Henry Bedford to assume the role.
A release does not note the reason for the departure of Hillis, who took the CEO seat in July 2018 and joined the company in 2006 after graduating from the University of Tennessee. With the move, Hillis also will no longer serve as president of Southwestern Coaching and has fully departed the company.
Bedford, a member of the company for 49 years, teamed with Spencer Hays to create Southwestern Family of Companies Equity Plan in 1975. He has been serving as the company’s chairman of the board and previously held the CEO title.
“We are a mission-driven company, and are appreciative of our team and the Southwestern legacy that always carries us forward,” Bedford said in the release. “At Southwestern, we believe in investing in purpose-driven people who are inspired to build principle-guided businesses that impact the world.”
Southwestern Family of Companies is an international, employee-owned company that was established in Nashville in 1855. It comprises 19 businesses in various industry sectors and provides products and services related to educational books and websites, luxury travel packages, insurance, consulting, sales and leadership coaching.
