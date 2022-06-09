Vincent “Vince” McMahon has joined the Southwestern Family of Companies as general manager for Southwestern Distribution Center.
According to a release, McMahon has more than 20 years of leadership experience in all facets of operations. He replaces Andrew Sisco, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities.
Southwestern Distribution Center offers third-party logistical partnerships with full-service distribution that includes bulk-storage, order fulfillment and shipping from the facility in La Vergne. The facility offers two-day shipping to 60 percent of the U.S. population.
McMahon most recently served as business unit operations manager for CEVA Logistics in Mt. Juliet. Prior to that, McMahon worked as president/general manager and senior vice president of operations for Advanced Innovative Technology in Redlands, California. He also was a general manager and vice president for Icahn Enterprise Holdings and Uni-Select Inc., respectively.
McMahon is a graduate of Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in sales and marketing.
“Vince’s extensive background in designing a fulfillment solution to meet client needs, gained from his time with companies such as CEVA Logistics, is the perfect skill set and leadership we need as we move Southwestern Distribution Center forward,” Tim Nowak, CFO for Southwestern Family of Companies, said in the release.
Established in Nashville in 1855, Southwestern Family of Companies provides products and services related to educational resources, insurance, consulting, sales and leadership coaching, executive search, real estate and group travel.
