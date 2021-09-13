The Pizzuti Companies, owner of SoBro boutique hotel The Joseph Nashville, has announced the hiring of Mark Yanke as general manager, Kalyana Krishnamoorthy as director of food and beverage, and Pilar Ortiz as director of people and culture.
A release notes the positions are not new to the hotel but does not identify the people the three newcomers are replacing.
Yanke, who brings nearly 40 years of experience as a hospitality executive, oversees day-to-day operations for the hotel, including its dining outlets, spa (Rose) and rooftop pool. Most recently, Yanke served as the general manager for Virgin Hotels in Dallas. He has worked in various leadership roles throughout Texas as senior vice president and managing director of Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa; president and managing director of St. Anthony Hotel; and president and general manager of Hotel Emma.
Yanke also served as president and CEO of Redstone Hospitality in Houston, where he managed the hotel division including spa, golf and fitness operations. Early in his career, he acted as an operational analyst for Rosewood Hotels and Resorts,
Yanke received an honorary doctorate degree from Northwood University and holds two certifications in facilitation.
Krishnamoorthy comes to The Joseph with 20 years of experience in the industry. He oversees the daily functions of the hotel’s food and beverage offerings and works with Chef Tony Mantuano and wine expert Cathy Mantuano.
Previously, Krishnamoorthy served as the director of food and beverage for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in Qatar. He has also served as the director of food and beverage and culinary operation at Cavallo Point Lodge in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as a food and beverage consultant for the Denihan Hospitality Group.
Ortiz joins the hotel with more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, human resources, recruitment, and project leadership. She oversees employee relations, career development and staff trainings.
Previously, Ortiz served as the director of people and culture at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle and Four Seasons Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo and as the director of human resources at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City.
“As Nashville continues to experience tremendous growth and prosperity, it is critical we have the right team in place to create and maintain an unparalleled experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” Joel Pizzuti, president of The Pizzuti Companies, owner of The Joseph. “Mark, Kalyana, and Pilar bring extensive knowledge, leadership, and personability — key elements to a successful team.”
