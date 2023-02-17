Nashville-based office equipment technologies provider RJ Young announced Friday the promotion of AJ Baggott to president of the company.
According to a release, Baggott will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations while former president Chip Crunk will continue to serve as CEO and focus on strategic planning and acquisitions.
Baggott joined RJ Young in 2016 as chief financial officer, transitioning to chief operating officer in October 2018.
Baggott has played a key role in RJ Young’s shift from a document-centric company to a technology solutions and managed services organization. He was responsible for instituting 30-plus new technology solutions during COVID-19. In addition, Baggott has led the organization as it moved from 102 million in annual revenues to current revenue of $168 million in fewer than five years via eight mergers and acquisitions that expanded RJ Young into eleven new markets.
Baggott previously worked at Diversicare and Deloitte. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Lipscomb University.
“I have full confidence in AJ to lead the organization that has been a part of my family for decades,” Crunk said in the release. “I have watched RJ Young flourish under his direction as COO and look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in this new role.”
RJ Young began operations in 1955 and has more than 700 employees working in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states.