Joshua Mundy and Quawn Clark, co-founders of Pivot Technology School, have worked together since 2019. However, both men combined bring more than 10 years of technology experience with them. Mundy and Clark spoke with the Post about how learning advanced computer skills can close wealth gaps. In addition, the two founders provided insight regarding the add-on business Pivot Tech Solutions.
When were you both introduced to the technology industry?
Clark: I taught myself a lot, but I went back to school and got into the data industry around 2010 and then moved on from there, ran a few teams and got into the leadership side.
Mundy: I was introduced to actual technology pretty much all my life, but I was introduced to this world of technology not until 2019.
Going back to both of your younger years, what memories stand out regarding how technology works?
Clark: My dad was in tech when I was growing up. I was probably 15 years old. I built my first computer from scratch, and I've been amazed at tech my entire life. Back in the day, I was in the music industry and I taught myself how to build a studio and how to record. I've always been a creator and a person that would go in and figure it out by taking things apart and putting them back together.
Mundy: For me, it was when AOL turned to high-speed internet and to watching all the transitions from tech. It's been amazing to see where we have started from floppy desks to middle schools upgrading computers and laptops to that maturation of technology has been amazing.
Where did the idea of creating Pivot Technology School come from?
Mundy: I've pretty much been a full-time entrepreneur since 2003. Building companies from the community needs and, at the time, I had a co-working space called The Lab Nashville and I was a part of the Chamber of Commerce, we went to Austin, Texas, to study everything Austin had going on, from technology to workforce development and homelessness [to figure] out ways we can bring those ideas back to Nashville.
We were going to technology hubs and people were learning how to code, build tech companies and build apps. I looked around and I didn't see any Black people. I didn't see anybody that looked like me, so I was inspired. I came back home and got Quawn because he has a tech background and we figured if this is going on in Austin, Texas, how can we bring this to Nashville? It was a Nashville focus at the time, trying to figure out how we could get more minorities training to gain a technology career. We worked on it all in 2019 to show what Pivot Technology School is all about.
March 3, 2020, was our very first day of classes, but the tornado wiped my building off the map. The very first day of classes was the very first day that that tornado hit, and two weeks later COVID hit, which was a blessing in disguise because we not only had Nashville’s focus but other people around the country.
What inspired you to help other men and women learn different skills?
Clark: Working 10 years in the industry and being the only Black male in every role I've ever had and then seeing the cost of living is increasing. The wealth gap was increasing, especially in the Black community, and so many of my counterparts couldn't increase their income. I just got passionate about getting more Black people in tech careers because there is no ceiling in tech.... It became a passion of mine, and I just went back into my entrepreneurship spirit.
How did you realize technology could work as a tool to bring people from different races together?
Clark: When you look at the news, they talk about the wealth gap, they talk about pay equity, they talk about minorities not being able to survive and thrive in this new economy. Look at Nashville: The cost of living is increasing, and rent is expensive. Look at the average median income of minorities in the city, around $35,000, and the combined household income is about $58,000. We figured if we can get one person trained in a household in tech, the average junior level role is around $65,000 a year, then we could make the impact we want to make, not only in Nashville but across the world. Technology is a great equalizer. It brings everybody together because everybody uses it every single day.
How did the new add-on business, Pivot Tech Solutions, come about and what can people expect from Pivot School?
Clark: I had a startup business called Focal Point Solutions, which was an MSP, which stands for the managed service provider, and we were going around trying to get work with small businesses and do the work ourselves. I put that business on hold once Pivot came about... We realized so many of our students could potentially hit roadblocks because they didn't have the experience to go out and get the job. We wanted to create Pivot Tech Solutions and go out and get work so we could hire our students directly and get the experience with us, which removes the barrier of them not being able to go out and have that experience so they can move up. It allowed us to expedite certain things. Now we've gotten a lot of momentum in that space.
What does Pivot Tech Solutions have planned for the future?
Clark: We have a partnership that we can't speak on just yet, but it’s going to explode the business in the next year.
Mundy: Corporations say one thing, but they don't create any opportunities for individuals to get a job. The MSP does solve that problem where we're not going to continue to beg corporations to partner with us to create opportunities. How can we create opportunities for ourselves, give students the experience that they need and leverage up to go get whatever job they want at the six-figure rate? We're just passionate about creating opportunities for minority individuals all across the country.
How has it been working with contract companies to give students hands-on experience?
Clark: One of the things we've been doing recently is connecting with corporation Shipt, one of our main partners, and they create opportunities for their employees internally to upskill their workforce, instead of us having to go out and get students who have to come up with tuition to get trained. We've been connected with corporations to sponsor students and to train the workforce internally to give people the opportunity to not have to come up with tuition. I think it's been great.
