Organizations like the Nashville Entrepreneur Center are making it their mission to create diversity within their offices and are calling for help. Earlier this month, Brittany Cole, founder of Career Thrivers, was appointed the Entrepreneur Center’s first chief equity and inclusion officer.
The new role is a partnership between the EC and Career Thrivers, which she founded after more than a decade with Pfizer.
In an interview with the Post, Cole discussed working in corporate America for more than a decade, her entrepreneurial journey and the new position.
When you first worked for Pfizer, you started as an intern and then worked your way up to district business manager. How did climbing the ladder into a leadership position in the company help you train and motivate others to step into leadership?
When I think about climbing the ladder, particularly in a corporate environment, what I learned in my experience there has shaped the two main business objectives of my company Career Thrivers. It connects to why I'm at the NEC. I learned being a leader in corporate America, particularly as a Black professional and especially as a Black woman, will require you to work smart and not just work hard, which means you have to focus beyond just your performance and cultivate your brand so that you gain the exposure you need to garner you a sponsor, an executive-level leader that's going to help you navigate the organization. I started coaching and started helping other people do the very same thing.
Why did you choose to leave Pfizer and start Career Thrivers?
The catalyst for that was certainly following my faith and also being at the intersection of a few things that were like the perfect storm. The one was an organizational restructure inside of Pfizer where my role was eliminated. I also at the very same time felt a massive amount of discomfort and this really strong urge that there was more I was meant to do. I felt grateful for my corporate experience. I felt grateful to be able to work in such an amazing company with so many brilliant people doing work that I believed in and that I thought was very meaningful. ... I just knew that there was more I wanted to do. I felt I was being led to take this leap from corporate and the final confirmation was being able to take the leap from corporate with a severance parachute.
When I talk about my entrepreneurial journey, specifically from corporate, it was a perfect storm of all of those things. I had a sense of financial stability in that severance, being able to leave with that, but I also had a lot of purpose in my exit because I knew the only thing that I can do right now is work. I knew that if I took this leap, I could do it beyond Pfizer and so that's what I decided to [go] back to school at the Harvard Kennedy School and studied strategies for building and leading diverse organizations, which was a game-changing experience for me and helped me have that confidence.
In what ways did your mother influence your approach when being introduced to different roles?
A bit of my mother's fingerprint is on everything I've touched. My mom had the biggest heart. She was one of the most generous people that I know to this day and her generosity was subtle. I watched her give everything from cribs to cars. No one would ever know except the person she was being generous towards. She wasn't the type that would yell from the mountaintops, “oh, here are all the people that I've helped.”
… I would say the other side of that is the fierceness of real belief. The belief that I could be anything I wanted to be. I remember moments where I’m eight, nine years into this organization, I have a great title, amazing salary, great benefits and she's like, look, you can leave Pfizer and go anywhere and be anything you want to be. That level of belief in me, her faith and her walk with Christ where she modeled the Proverbs 31 woman. When I think about how I try to live my own life and step into that level of belief, believing in myself and knowing that I can do it, a lot of that comes from my mom.
What do you hope to fulfill in your new position?
Let me say I think it speaks so much of the leadership at the NEC to be open to hiring my organization to help to lead this work. This is truly a partnership with Career Thrivers and the Nashville Entrepreneur Center. For me, I'm excited about and looking forward to this theme that you'll hear me talk more about, which is Tennessee Twende and Beyond.
One, I'm excited about our Twende accelerator, which is for Black and Latinx founders … I'm excited to really cement what that looks like internally, making sure that the program has a truly world-class curriculum, ensuring that we have the coaches and speakers and the resources and tools entrepreneurs need to grow and scale.
Alongside that, I'm also looking forward to ... an opportunity to provide strategic leadership when it comes to being an inclusive organization. I'm excited about working internally with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center as an organization to really establish inclusion and equity priorities internally and having that be represented in our team, represented in our policies, represented in the way that we connect within the community and also represented in our membership and our programs.
I'll wrap up my answer by saying one of the things that I plan on doing in this role that excites me in my career is providing tools to help founders become inclusive leaders. There isn't a better place to help a business become more inclusive than as it’s starting, I'm thrilled to get to work with members at the NEC.
Before creating a company that helps with strengthening people's leadership skills, you worked on yourself to become a leader within the community. What are some other things you're working on to continue bettering yourself?
I believe that before a leader lead anyone, you have to feed yourself well. For me when it comes to personal leadership, one thing that I am working on is essentialism. I share that because it's also a book that I recommend. The author is Greg McKeown, and the book is about the disciplined pursuit of doing less. As you grow in your career, as you grow as a leader, there are a lot of things that you can do. ... As a leader that practices this idea of essentialism, you want to make sure that you are doing things that are in alignment with who you are, and in areas where you can have the most value. Many times, that means saying no to even good opportunities so that you can say yes to aligned ones. That's exactly what I feel like I was able to do with this partnership with the Nashville Entrepreneur Center.
For me, it boils down to helping to lead leaders to transform organizations to create an inclusive and equitable environment where people can thrive.
