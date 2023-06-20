Chad Lewis serves as a partner in the Nashville office of national accounting and advisory services firm Forvis.
Lewis’ position has evolved since 2007, when he began work with BKD. The latter merged with DHG in 2002, yielding Springfield, Mo.-based Forvis (sometimes stylized as "FORVIS").
Lewis, who focuses his work on accounting and tax matters, recently discussed with the Post issues related to backlog within the construction industry.
What is backlog as it relates to the construction and architecture industries? Why have backlogs historically provided a consistent source of predictability and stability for contractors?
Construction backlog is the amount (in dollars) of work under contract yet to be completed. Representing future revenues both remaining on existing jobs and to be earned on jobs not yet started, backlog helps contractors forecast future cash flow. With knowledge of future revenues, contractors can more confidently make capital investments, negotiate better terms with lenders and suppliers, or expand into new markets. Furthermore, backlog may give prospective customers confidence in a contractors' capabilities, which in turn, can lead to even more backlog.
How did we get to where we are today with backlogs and why is it generating more challenges than boons?
Generally speaking, contractors are seeing robust backlogs. Despite economic indicators hinting at a recession, demand for construction projects is still high, government funding is flowing and infrastructure projects are plentiful. Backlogs are growing because of these new opportunities.
Unfortunately, the "burn," or reduction of backlog, is being slowed due to project delay. While there's comfort in knowing future revenues are under contract, a growing backlog that isn't managed properly can expose construction companies to significant risks.
If left unchecked, how can the current backlog roadblocks impact a business?
Profit fade (actual future profits not meeting current projections) on backlog has always been a significant concern, but that sentiment has grown in the current environment. Some other issues that can arise from unchecked backlogs include overall stress within the organization, employee burnout, missing out on more profitable opportunities and reputational risk.
The primary concern continues to be not enough skilled labor to complete backlogs, which delays projects.
Another concern is increasingly unpredictable input costs. The further a backlog is pushed back, the less accurate a contractor's cost estimate will be. Fast-climbing interest rates can increase the overall carrying costs of projects much higher than owners or developers budgeted by the time the work begins or is ultimately completed. Currently, many contractors are overcommitted. And with job delays and deadlines stacking up, contractors may be forced to hire unfamiliar subcontractors (who are likely in the same exact position) to complete their backlog.
Owners and contractors are seeing more requests for change orders for a variety of reasons. And if not resolved quickly, further delays can compound the project's risk of success. Additionally, the lure of large, complex infrastructure projects can tie-up a contractor's workforce on one large job, which puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the entire organization to perform.
What solutions exist to the backlog dilemma and how are companies and contractors you work with navigating these challenges?
There's isn't a simple solution to backlog management, but here are some key items for contractors facing these challenges to consider:
• Don't focus solely on revenues from backlog; profit margins must accompany the revenues;
• Set overhead and profits based on the knowledge that backlogged projects are getting delayed;
• Carefully build price escalations and delay contingencies into your bid;
• Understand the terms of your contracts, specifically regarding change orders, rate adjustments and price increases;
• When evaluating large projects, offset inherent risks with the appropriate profit margin and consider the opportunity costs;
• Deploy your resources into your profitable sectors; and
• Do not overcommit yourself and your subcontractors. Thoroughly evaluate subcontractors with whom you're unfamiliar.
We are now in a more dynamic market. Awareness of the risks and being flexible to the changing market can help contractors maintain strong margins and keep their business successful for years to come.