Nashville Post Editor Geert De Lombaerde has stepped aside after a 13.5-year run for another opportunity in business journalism.
A veteran journalist originally from Belgium, De Lombaerde joined the Post in January 2008 and departs as the longest-serving editor in the 21-year-old publication’s history. During his tenure, the publication nearly tripled its subscriber base and grew annual pageviews to nearly 7 million in 2020.
FW Publishing serves as the parent company of the Post, with President Frank Daniels noting government reporter Stephen Elliott will serve as interim editor. Elliott has been with the Post and sister publication the Nashville Scene since October 2016, when he moved to Nashville from Colorado.
After graduating from the University of Missouri, De Lombaerde began work at the Cincinnati Business Courier. He moved to Nashville in 2002 to work for Nashville Business Journal and later Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock before taking the Post job. His editorial duties, among many, included covering banking/finance and publicly traded companies, while also overseeing editorial content for the publication’s magazines.
“Moving on to a new opportunity after such a stint is bittersweet, with the bitterest taste stemming from saying goodbye to a terrific team of writers, editors and designers — at the Post and our sister publications,” he said. “They have on countless occasions inspired me, challenged me to be better and made me laugh in equal measure. I will miss them immensely.”
