Nashville-based cyber security company Phosphorus announced Wednesday the appointment of Martin LeRoy as chief financial officer.
According to a release, LeRoy has more than 27 years of experience as a senior finance professional, most recently having served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for SailPoint Technologies in Austin. LeRoy assisted in SailPoint’s $6.9 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo in 2022.
In addition, LeRoy previously served as director of financial planning and analysis for PeopleAdmin, and worked 15 years in senior finance roles at Intel Corp.
LeRoy earned an MBA degree (with an emphasis in finance) from the University of Texas, an M.S. degree in accounting from Rhodes College and a bachelor’s degree, also from Rhodes, in business.
“Martin is a talented business executive with a strong track record in managing high-growth companies,” Chris Rouland, Phosphorus founder and CEO, said in the release. “We’re excited to have him join our leadership team and he will play an important role in helping us achieve our business goals as we enter an accelerated growth period.”
Phosphorus bills itself as a provider of security for the extended Internet of Things. The company received the 2022 SINET16 Innovator Award and The Information’s “50 Most Promising Startups” recognition, while also being named a finalist for Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2022 Baby Black Unicorn award.
Founded in 2017 by Rouland, Earle Ady and Rebecca Rouland, Phosphorus operates its office in The Gulch. Rebecca Rouland previously was listed as CFO on the company website.