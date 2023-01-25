Nashville-based cyber security company Phosphorus announced Wednesday the appointment of Martin LeRoy as chief financial officer.

According to a release, LeRoy has more than 27 years of experience as a senior finance professional, most recently having served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for SailPoint Technologies in Austin. LeRoy assisted in SailPoint’s $6.9 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo in 2022.

Martin

Martin LeRoy