Officials with Midtown’s Hutton Hotel have named Kristina Angley as director of sales and marketing.
With 20 years of sales and hospitality experience, Angley has worked at Crestline Hotels & Resorts, Disney World Golf Management, Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Kessler Hotel Collection. She was named Margaritaville Hotel Nashville director of sales and marketing in early March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down the city.
A release does not note if Angley (pictured) is replacing somebody or if her role is new to Hutton Hotel, which will reopen in the fall.
At Hutton Hotel, Angley will oversee sales, marketing and revenue management for business, which features 250 guest rooms, 20,000 square feet of function and event space, Analog live entertainment venue, two Writers Studios creative spaces, and the soon to launch Urban Farmer restaurant.
Angley studied business and corporate communications at Lake Sumter State College in Orlando.
“Kristina has been an integral voice and force in Nashville’s hospitality community and brings vast operational and marketing experience to her new position,” Dale McCarty, Hutton Hotel general manager, said in the release. “Her keen understanding of the unique opportunities associated with a creative enclave such as Hutton and our music venue Analog is an invaluable asset for us as we take our offerings into its next era.”
UDig adds Colson
UDig, a Richmond, Virginia-based IT consulting firm with an office in Nashville, has hired Reid Colson in its client support division.
To be based locally, Colson is the former Markel chief data and analytics officer and head of innovation.
Colson brings about 20 years of experience transforming data into business value, according to a release. In addition to his recent role at Markel, Colson held roles at Capital One leading data analytics, business intelligence, data governance, and data engineering.
“Many companies struggle to fully capitalize on their data,” Andy Frank, UDig founder and chief executive officer, said in the release. “With Reid on our team, we are excited to help clients seize opportunities, from creating a single version of the truth to driving value via predictive analytics and machine learning.”
In addition to Richmond and Nashville, UDig operates an office in Washington, D.C.
Dowdle Construction Group names Wilson project manager
Dowdle Construction Group has named Brett Wilson a project manager.
According to a release, Wilson will oversee the construction of two buildings on 10th and Woodland streets in East Nashville for a local investor group.
Wilson has been involved with projects with price tags of up to $250 million — most notably the Universal Studios Cabana Bay Beach Resort, featuring 1,800 rooms. He previously worked at Martin Concrete Construction Inc. in Nashville as a project manager. Prior to that, Wilson was a project manager at Gilbane Building Company in Orlando and, before that, McCree General Contractors, also in Orlando. He once served as an assistant project manager at Balfour Beatty Construction in Orlando and a project engineer in the environmental division at Wharton-Smith Inc. in Sanford, Florida.
A graduate of Ferris State University, Wilson earned his bachelor's degree in construction management. He is accredited by the American Council for Construction Education and is a certified storm water inspector with the Florida Department of Environmental Quality.
"Brett’s extensive project management experience makes him a great fit to manage large projects,” said Dowdle Principal Glynn Dowdle. “His attention to detail and ability to work in high-pressure situations make him an invaluable asset to our team.”
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group welcomes agent
RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, has added Cody Robinson as an agent.
Originally from Gadsden, Alabama, Robinson originally began his career in the fitness sector, after earning a B.S. degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in exercise science and sport psychology from Jacksonville State University.
Robinson once served as a strength and conditioning coach at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Eventually, while obtaining a second master’s degree in public health. During this time, he launched mobile fitness company HomeFit.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cody to the Lipman Group team,” Larry Lipman, owner and president of RE/MAX Homes and Estates, Lipman Group, said in the release. “His quality of service, entrepreneurial spirit and standard of professionalism has earned him a well-respected reputation among his clients, colleagues and peers in the industry, and we are confident his skillset will be a great fit for our relationship-driven agent team.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
