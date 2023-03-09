Brentwood-based advisory and business consulting firm LBMC has named Aaron Hale a shareholder.

AHalePhoto-1.JPG

Aaron Hale
DGarmerPhoto.jpg

David Garmer

According to a release, Hale will focus on the company’s audit and advisory services division and has been with LBMC for 15 years.

Beggs_Amanda.png

Amanda Beggs
Parrish_Bobby.jpg

Bobby Parrish

