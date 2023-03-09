Brentwood-based advisory and business consulting firm LBMC has named Aaron Hale a shareholder.
According to a release, Hale will focus on the company’s audit and advisory services division and has been with LBMC for 15 years.
Hale serves clients in both the middle market and health care service lines focusing on private equity-backed portfolio companies. He has worked with companies with complex technical matters relating to business combinations, capital structures, stock compensation, revenue recognition and consolidations.
A CPA, Hale previously served as managing director in assurance for PwC.
Hale holds a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University.
In addition, LBMC has named David Garmer a shareholder, tax services, in the company’s Knoxville office. He brings more than 15 years of experience and focuses on tax compliance, provision and consulting services for clients.
Garmer has experience with mergers and acquisitions and companies owned within the private equity sector. He is a CPA and holds his master’s and bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Tennessee State University. Garmer previously served as senior tax manager for Crowe LLP.
“We are pleased to welcome David and Aaron as shareholders in LBMC’s growing tax and audit practice," Jeff Drummonds, LBMC CEO, said in the release. “David and Aaron bring more than 30 years of experience to LBMC, which is very welcome at a time when we are seeing increased demand from clients in the private equity, middle market and health care space. Having the depth of expertise with leaders like David and Aaron is critical in serving our clients at a high level, addressing their most complex business issues with thoughtful advisory solutions.”
Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC is home to more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Brentwood, Knoxville and Charlotte. The company serves approximately 10,000 clients.
Harrow names Mannebach as regulatory affairs head
Nashville-based eyecare pharmaceutical company Harrow has announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Mannebach as head of regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance.
According to a release, Mannebach is responsible for overseeing and managing all regulatory-related submissions and strategy related to the company’s portfolio of new and existing products.
Mannebach’s 30-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, much of which has been focused in ophthalmology, includes leadership roles in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, program management and pharmaceutical product development.
In addition to acting as a regulatory and compliance consultant to various start-up biotech companies, Mannebach has previous served as vice president of global regulatory affairs at both Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Santen Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Sanofi, Pharmacia, Baxter and Pfizer.
“Dr. Mannebach brings to Harrow decades of regulatory and clinical expertise and leadership — specifically in ophthalmology — that we believe will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic plan to expand our branded ophthalmic product portfolio,” Mark Baum, Harrow chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We believe Mark’s deep industry knowledge, extensive experience interfacing with U.S. regulatory agencies, and his long history of developing and implementing effective regulatory processes to comply with FDA guidelines and applicable federal laws, will greatly benefit Harrow as we launch IHEEZO, leverage our recent product acquisitions, and pursue new product acquisition and development opportunities.”
Hardaway Construction adds two
Hardaway Construction has hired Bobby Parrish as superintendent and Amanda Beggs as payroll and insurance manager.
Parrish, a veteran of the United States Navy, has worked in the construction industry for 25 years. He comes to Hardaway from Summit Contracting Group, where he was a lead superintendent for 22 years.
Beggs joins Hardaway with more than 20 years of experience working with construction accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University and is a licensed insurance producer for life, health, property and casualty.
In business nearly 100 years, Hardaway Construction provides pre-construction, general contracting, design-build, construction management and building information modeling services.
