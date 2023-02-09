Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its director of volunteer, recruitment and community engagement.
According to a release, Stratford brings more than four years of experience in recruitment and community engagement to her new role at BBBSMT. She most recently served as the assistant director of regional recruitment and community engagement at Rocketship Public Schools, where she exceeded student enrollment and retention projections by 45 percent.
Along with her recruitment experience, Stratford for 18 months during the COVID pandemic led a community food drive that provided 2,800 boxes of food to local families earning her an Advocate of the Year nomination from the Tennessee Charter Center.
Outside of her work at BBBSMT, Stratford serves as a trainer and lead facilitator for NAMI, a caregiver support group. She also works with Tennesseans for Student Success and advocates for parents of children with disabilities and learning challenges in Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“We are thrilled to have Sherrill join our team of talented professionals,” Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of BBBSMT, said in the release. “Her leadership, community engagement skills and deep commitment to young people and families will be an asset as we work to inspire the community to invest in our young people and their future.”
JLL Capital Markets welcomes Brown
JLL Capital Markets has added Nick Brown as a director in its Nashville office.
According to a release, Brown joins Senior Managing Director Brian Dawson in the Nashville office. Dawson, who specializes in debt and equity capitalizations, brings more than 30 years of capital markets experience and has completed over $30 billion in capital transactions.
Brown will focus on multi-housing investment sales within Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia and work closely with John Weber, Bill Shippen and Vic Ciancetta.
While in Chicago, Brown worked alongside executive managing director and investment advisory platform leader Matthew Lawton on national multi-housing investment sales transactions. In the first half of 2022, Brown and Lawton executed $772 million in sales volume totaling 3,013 units, $547 million of which was in the Southeast.
“We are very excited to have Nick join our expanding capital markets platform,” said Dawson. “His professionalism will serve him, and most importantly our clients, well.”
Sanford assumes new NetSuite leadership role at Kraft
Kraft Enterprise Systems has announced that Sam Sanford has been promoted to director of service delivery, managing the firm’s NetSuite consulting practice.
According to a release, Sanford will manage the firm’s team of NetSuite consultants located in multiple cities. He will ensure cohesiveness in the firm’s consulting practice, enhance current service and product offerings, oversee continued professional education for consultants and lead ERP deployments.
Sanford joined KES in 2015 after working in the accounting and recruiting industries.
A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in both finance and accounting, Sanford holds NetSuite Certified Consultant, NetSuite Certified Administrator and CPA (Tennessee) certifications.
“Sam has a unique ability to understand complex requirements and come up with creative solutions,” Glenn Hofmann, managing director of KES, said in the release. “His knowledge of accounting processes combined with his focus on client service makes him an invaluable member of our NetSuite team.”