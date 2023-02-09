Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has appointed Sherrill Stratford as its director of volunteer, recruitment and community engagement.

Sherrill Stratford.jpg

Sherrill Stratford

According to a release, Stratford brings more than four years of experience in recruitment and community engagement to her new role at BBBSMT. She most recently served as the assistant director of regional recruitment and community engagement at Rocketship Public Schools, where she exceeded student enrollment and retention projections by 45 percent.

Nick Brown.png

Nick Brown
Sam-Sanford2.png

Sam Sanford

Tags