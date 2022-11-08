Public policy and political affairs communications firm Capitol & 5th Public Strategies has added Melanie Bull as a principal.
According to a release, Bull joins Capitol & 5th founding partners Courtney Atnip, J.A. Bucy and Dustin Goforth.
Bull’s career began with a legislative internship at the Tennessee General Assembly, which she parlayed into a senior associate role at Schmidt Government Solutions and a job as public policy director at the Tennessee Disability Coalition.
Bull is a graduate of Belmont University with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science.
“Melanie brings a track record of hard work and high ethical standards in representing complex policy issues at the General Assembly,” the Capitol & 5th Public Strategies partners said in a joint statement. “Her ability to communicate effectively and navigate the political process will make her a wonderful addition to our firm as we continue to support our growing number of clients.”
Since its inception in 2017, Capitol & 5th Public Strategies has built a roster of more than 50 clients in industries that include technology, finance, tourism, food and beverage, health care and procurement.
Truxton Trust adds Deming as SVP
Truxton Trust Company has announced Peter Deming has joined the firm as senior vice president and senior wealth and tax strategist.
Deming will provide tax advice to the firm’s clients, their trusts and estates, and business entities, according to a release. He has more than 20 years of accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance and consulting for closely held businesses and individuals, most recently as a partner at Jacobs, Cohen & Associates, PLLC.
Deming holds a certified public accountant designation and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Deming earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and management from Lipscomb University.
“Peter is an accomplished CPA and talented tax strategist that will greatly benefit our clients and team,” Derrick Jones, Truxton executive vice president, said in the release. “Equally impressive to his technical expertise is his strong drive to produce lasting relationships and wonderful outcomes for our clients.”
Truxton Trust Company provides private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals and their business interests. Founded in 2004, the company is led by Andrew May, president and chief financial officer.
Dunn launches One Spark Entertainment
Artist and brand manager Craig Dunn has begun operations in conjunction with mtheory of One Spark Entertainment.
Relatedly, and as musicrow.com reports, One Spark Entertainment has named Nicole Lewis as management coordinator.
Dunn has more than 20 years of managing artists and building digital marketing, merchandising, ticketing and fan club campaigns, label operations and revenue development. His clients include Sara Evans and Everette.
Previously, Dunn served as vice president at Collective Artist Management beginning in 2012 before moving on to work as senior VP at digital marketing and merchandise company Music City Networks.
