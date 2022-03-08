Allison Perkins has joined First Freedom Bank as the office manager at the Providence office.
According to a release, Perkins was previously employed in the financial industry and boasts five years of retail banking experience. She earned her criminal justice certificate in 2015 and completed the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corp. program in 2016.
Perkins is active in both the Nashville Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. She also works with Compassion International.
“We are pleased to have Allison join our team and we look forward to her leadership in the Mt. Juliet market,” John Lancaster, First Freedom Bank chairman and CEO, said in the release.
First Freedom Bank, was established in 2006 and offers personal and commercial banking services from six locations in Wilson, Putnam and Jackson counties. Home to approximately 70 employees, the bank has assets in excess of $600 million and is owned by more than 1,100 shareholders throughout Middle Tennessee.
MP&F welcomes five
MP&F Strategic Communications has added Mitch Beard as an accounting specialist and Ellie Morris, Emma dela Peña, Grace Reed and Gunnar Eng as staff associates.
Beard joins MP&F with almost 10 years of experience in corporate and governmental finance. His previous experience includes working as a senior financial accountant for Big Machine Label Group and Sumner County Schools.
Beard is a West Tennessee native and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Mobile (Alabama) in 2013.
Morris has returned home to Nashville after earning her bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a minor in communications from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She gained experience from previous internships with BissCom Consulting & Services and MP&F.
Dela Peña, originally from South Carolina, graduated from Belmont University in December 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations and a double minor in dance and corporate communications. She previously interned with MP&F, the Belmont University Office of Communications and New York City-based agency Bullfrog and Baum.
Reed, originally from Pennsylvania, graduated from Towson University in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. After spending a semester abroad in Antigua, Guatemala, she held various social media and event planning internships in the office of student activities and the mass communications department at Towson.
Eng graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and new media from Lipscomb University. While in school, he produced video packages and wrote articles for the school’s news network, Lumination News. A native Nashvillian, Eng gained experience locally with nonprofit Doing Good and NASHtoday.
“This group of professionals brings exceptional skills in hospitality, tech, content production and accounting to MP&F,” Jennifer Brantley, MP&F partner, said in the release. “We are confident that [they] will elevate our work on both the administrative and client-facing sides.”
Bell promotes Moreland
Brentwood-based Bell Construction has promoted Glenn Moreland to director of preconstruction.
Moreland joined Bell (stylized as “BELL”) in 2015 and previously served as preconstruction manager. He has more than 35 years of experience in the construction industry, having worked in project management, preconstruction and estimating. In his new role, he will remain involved in the majority of Bell’s building projects.
Specifically, Moreland will be responsible for managing the preconstruction and estimating team, coordinating the procurement process; building relationships with developers, owners, architects, subcontractors, suppliers and trade partners; and helping ensure participation from small and diverse businesses on Bell’s contracts.
“Glenn has been a tremendous asset to our team and clients since he joined the company more than seven years ago, and I look forward to watching him excel in this elevated role,” Eric Pyle, Bell member and executive vice president of building operation. “His ability to collaborate with owners and architects consistently delivers cost and schedule savings and adds measurable value to our project team.”
