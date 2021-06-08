Franklin Road Academy has named Dr. Brodrick Thomas director of diversity, community, and inclusion.
According to a release, Thomas (pictured) is currently serving as the director of community engagement and reconciliation at Trevecca Nazarene University and will be joining FRA in July.
At Trevecca, Thomas developed and implemented support programs to enhance cultural awareness and education. He is a founding member of the Justice Circle Organization and a board member for the 510 Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that supports mission work worldwide.
Before moving to Nashville in 2011, Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Auburn University, where he was a member of the 2010 National Championship football team. He also has an MBA degree, a master's degree in organizational leadership, and an Ed.D degree in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.
“I look forward to Dr. Thomas joining our community and sharing his talents as a member of the senior leadership team,” FRA Head of School Sean Casey said in the release. “He is a thoughtful leader who will be instrumental in our efforts to build and nurture a diverse educational environment where individuals show compassion and mutual respect for one another, demonstrating Christ's message of love and inclusion."
VU names Bordeau director of global safety
Vanderbilt University has named Andrea Bordeau director of global safety and security.
According to a release, the appointment is part of the VU Office of Global Safety now being positioned within the Office of the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs
Bordeau, Vanderbilt global safety and security manager, also serves as the president of Pulse: International Health and Safety Professionals in Higher Education. She brings more than 10 years of global safety experience to her role.
The Office of Global Safety oversees both the Vanderbilt Travel Risk Assessment Committee and the Vanderbilt Incident Response for Travel (VIRT), which provides 24/7 crisis support for all university travelers.
Bordeau leads a team that includes Tandra Martin, global safety and security coordinator, and partners with Vanderbilt travel manager Sabrina Kronk to provide guidance to those planning travel under complex circumstances compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the university community continues to assess its travel needs and options, the Office of Global Safety is poised to provide the support and guidance to assist in planning travel knowledgably and safely,” Vanessa Beasley, VU vice provost for academic affairs and dean of residential faculty, said in the release.
CapStar adds mortgage loan officer
CapStar Bank has announced the hiring of Heather Anderson as mortgage loan officer with a concentration in the Nashville market.
With over 20 years of mortgage banking experience, Anderson most recently served as mortgage advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners in Nashville since 2008. Previously, she was mortgage loan officer at First Tennessee (now First Horizon).
A Gallatin native, Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She will work from CapStar’s Hendersonville location at 101 Springhouse Court.
“CapStar has assembled one of the state’s top mortgage banking teams over the past eight years,” Hart Weatherford, CapStar executive vice president of mortgage banking, said in a release. “We are focused on hiring leading talent and I am thrilled to welcome Heather to our team. She is one of our area’s top mortgage banking professionals and will do an excellent job of further positioning CapStar’s specialty banking business model in the Nashville market.”
CapStar Bank is a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings.
Wilson Bank & Trust promotes Walker
Taylor Walker has been promoted to an expanded role at Wilson Bank & Trust and will oversee the bank’s commercial lending portfolio.
According to a release, Walker will manage the bank’s commercial lending team and its business development efforts.
Walker has served in various managerial and lending roles at Wilson Bank & Trust since 2012. He worked most recently as the regional president for the bank’s northern region, which includes offices throughout Sumner County. Additionally, Walker recently led bank-wide efforts to implement and oversee the SBA Paycheck Protection Program.
Walker is a 2006 graduate of Western Kentucky University, a graduate of the Southeastern School of Banking, and a 2019 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
In the community, Walker serves as a board member of the Gallatin Chamber, as a board member of the Sumner County Museum, as an executive board member of Forward Sumner and as a member of both the Hendersonville Morning Rotary and the Tennessee Bankers Association.
“Taylor’s instinctive leadership, his involvement in the community, his knack for connecting with people and his willingness to continually adapt and learn are a just a few of the reasons he’s been given this expanded role,” WBT CEO John McDearman said in the release. “[He] has fully utilized his prior career experience to quickly ascend from managing one office to overseeing an entire service region as a member of Wilson Bank’s senior management team.”
Send personnel information to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
