Nashville-based commercial real estate and design firm Southeast Venture has added Nathan Erwin to its brokerage team.
Erwin, who will focus on industrial properties, comes to SEV from locally based Roof Management Inc., for which he was a regional sales manager. Prior to that, he worked as a sales manager for Centimark Corporation in Hendersonville, and spent three years as territory manager for Spectrum industries in Nashville.
Erwin began his career in 2011 as an account representative for RJ Young in Nashville where he managed and upsold contracts, was named “sales person of the month” four times and was promoted to a major account team faster than anyone in RJ Young’s history, according to a release.
Erwin graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing.
“We’re looking forward to working with Nathan,” Southeast Venture Principal and Director of Real Estate Services Greg Coleman said in the release. “His excellent background in sales and proven ability to outperform expectations will be a great asset to our brokerage team.”
Bone adds attorney in Sumner County
Nashville-based firm Bone McAllester Norton has added Brandon Meredith as an attorney in its Sumner County office.
Previously, Meredith was an attorney at Phillips and Ingrum in Gallatin and worked as a service center manager at Bone before attending law school at the University of Memphis.
Meredith’s legal practice primarily focuses on real estate, landlord and tenant law, estate planning and administration, estate litigation, construction and land use matters.
“We are pleased to welcome an experienced attorney of Brandon’s skill and stature to our Sumner County office,” firm President and CEO Charles R. Bone said in a release. “The firm is always excited to bring in new talent and continue to grow our office in Hendersonville. Brandon’s dedication to his clients is unparalleled and will go a long way toward increasing the firm’s commitment to Sumner County clients.”
The Hartford names division head for Franklin office
The Hartford has appointed Tony Paschali head of the Southeast Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business.
According to a release, Paschali will be based in the Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance company’s Franklin office. He now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 12 Southeastern states and will report to Tracey Ant, head of field operations and general industries for middle and large commercial insurance.
Paschali has been with The Hartford for more than 18 years. He recently served as regional vice president in the company’s Atlanta regional office.
Paschali has a B.B.A. degree in finance from the University of Texas.
“Tony has played a significant leadership role in our Southeast territories driving consistent relationships, innovation, and business results,” Ant said in the release. “His competitive spirit and passion for executing our winning priorities will continue to expand our Middle and Large Commercial business.”
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
