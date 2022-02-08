Kim Ito has been named director of marketing for Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.
Based in Franklin, Ito has worked with MMNA marketing, advertising and brand teams since 2016. In her current role, she oversees television, digital, social, print and out-of-home, interactive platforms including digital retailing, CRM and retail marketing programs with the company’s dealer partners.
Prior to joining MMNA, Ito worked with QANTAS as an integrated marketing manager from 2011-15, where she led the development and production of national brand and retail communications, and was responsible for the media and advertising strategy in North, Central and South America.
Ito holds a master’s degree in English literature from California State University-Los Angeles and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of California-Riverside.
Nashville Jazz Workshop ED steps aside
The Nashville Jazz Workshop has announced that Executive Director Eric Dilts has left the organization, effective Feb. 8.
Dilts was with NJW four years, helping the nonprofit relocate to the Buchanan Arts District in North Nashville. Over the past two years during the pandemic, NJW was able to pivot to virtual classes and performances, employing 30-plus musical artists and drawing students from 35 states and 15 countries.
Relatedly, the NJW board chaired by Joy Fauntleroy of BMI has announced Mary Grissim will serve as NJW’s interim executive director. Grissim has more than 40 years of experience building and leading operations for organizations and businesses. Her previous positions include director of education for the Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art and vice president of education for the Sexual Assault Center.
“Eric has done a wonderful job in getting NJW to a new level of visibility, all while navigating a major move and pandemic,” Grissim said. “We will continue this work by strengthening our educational programs, building strong relationships in the community, and promoting jazz as a vital part of Music City’s arts and musical landscape.”
Lori Mechem (director of education) and Roger Spencer (artistic director) serve as NJW Founders.
Crye-Leike taps managing broker for east side office
Crye-Leike Real Estate Services has announces that Justin Floyd has been named the managing broker of its East Nashville branch office.
Floyd will be responsible for the recruitment, training and management of the office’s sales associates.
Floyd began his real estate career five years ago with Crye-Leike’s East Nashville office. Upon earning his real estate license, he joined the National Association of Realtors and the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors. In 2020, Floyd earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation.
“It is an honor to serve as managing broker for Crye-Leike’s number one Middle Tennessee office,” Floyd said in a release. “Our agents and staff make our office a special place to work.”
JLL adds Mosley to help lead local office
JLL has announced that Managing Director Ben Mosley is joining the firm’s Nashville office where he will focus on growing the industrial brokerage team and portfolio.
Mosley brings 30 years of experience to JLL and has facilitated more than 15 million square feet of industrial transactions in the Nashville region over the last 20 years. Mosley will be joined by Vice President Christopher Gaw.
In his new role, Mosley will lead oversee client development of tenant representation and agency leasing, and coordinate with JLL Capital Markets investment sales, debt and equity teams. Since it was established in 2012, the Nashville office has grown to over 50 employees with more than 384 employees across Tennessee.
Prior to joining JLL, Mosley served as director of industrial services for Cushman & Wakefield’s Nashville office. Mosley managed an industrial portfolio of more than 2.3 million square feet, focusing on owners, landlords, tenants and corporate users.
Mosley holds a Bachelor of Arts from University of Wolverhampton and post-graduate diploma in Real Estate Development from University of East London
“Ben brings extensive leasing and transaction experience to JLL, making him an invaluable asset to our team,” Senior Managing Director Bo Tyler said in a release. “We are confident in his ability to drive our business forward, and we look forward to Ben playing a vital role in our growth strategy throughout the Nashville market.”
Atlanta-based Aprio names local tax leader
Atlanta-based business advisory and CPA firm Aprio has announced that Brad McGuire has joined the firm’s Nashville office.
McGuire joins Aprio with the title of Nashville tax leader.
“Nashville is a growth market for Aprio, and alongside the team, I am looking forward to working with our clients to achieve what’s next, enabling them to address complex business scenarios while making informed business and tax decisions,” McGuire said in a release.
