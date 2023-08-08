Nashville Electric Service has announced Brent Baker as its new vice president and chief customer and innovation officer.
According to a release, Baker comes to NES from Springfield, Mo., where he served as vice president, chief customer officer, for City Utilities. Before that, Baker served as vice president of national customer experience operations for Liberty Utilities in Oakville in Ontario, Canada. He was also previously the vice president of regional customer experience operations central region for Liberty in Joplin, Mo.
During his time at Liberty, Baker oversaw 300 employees serving 800,000 customers across 13 states. He led the brand change for Liberty after its acquisition of The Empire District Electric Company and led electric vehicle projects, microgrids and resiliency efforts. Additionally, he led the creation of City Utilities' first community investment report, highlighting environmental and sustainability efforts.
A Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate with a degree in civil engineering, Baker got his start in the industry in 2002 with The Empire District Electric Company in Joplin as a transmission and distribution line engineer. He has experience in storm recovery from major ice storms and led the storm recovery assessment efforts after a devastating Joplin tornado in 2011, the single deadliest tornado in the United States since modern record keeping began in 1950.
Nashville Electric Service distributes energy to 430,000 customers in Middle Tennessee.
Pierce PR announces two hires
Pierce Public Relations has announced Emma Raby as an account manager and Olivia Toliver as an account coordinator, according to a release.
Raby leads content development and builds media relations campaigns. She previously served as a senior account executive at The Bulleit Group, a tech-focused public relations and communications agency, where she oversaw and conducted media outreach and executed PR campaigns for global startups.
Raby holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations from Auburn University.
As account coordinator, Toliver manages social media, content creation, website analytics and analysis, and email strategy and development across multiple accounts. She was formerly a publicity coordinator and asset manager at Scott Brothers Global, a lifestyle brand and entertainment company.
Toliver graduated cum laude from Belmont University with a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations and entertainment industry studies.
“As our team continues to grow, so do the services and capabilities we’re able to provide our growing roster of local and national clients,” Julia Bonner, president of Pierce PR, said in the release. “With the added talents of Emma and Olivia, we continue to further solidify our reputation as a leading B2B PR firm in Nashville and beyond.”
Headquartered in Nashville, Pierce Public Relations' work includes communications strategy development, media relations, content creation, thought leadership programs and digital strategy.
State wildlife federation hires conservation policy director
Horace Tipton has been announced as the Tennessee Wildlife Federation director of conservation policy.
In his role, Tipton will oversee the nonprofit's policy efforts and partnerships at federal and state levels, according to a release. With experience working with both the legislative and executive branches in Tennessee, he will help expand the federation’s advocacy efforts and work to improve conservation across the state through legislation.
Tipton previously worked at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as a legislative liaison. He also worked on Gov. Bill Lee’s 2018 campaign in several capacities and served as a legislative aide at the Texas House of Representatives.
Tipton has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Christian University. He connected to conservation through his family’s farm in West Tennessee.
“We are excited to add Horace to our team here at the Federation,” Michael Butler, CEO of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, said in the release. “He brings a unique perspective to our team and a diverse set of experiences with his work on water conservation and extensive networks in the executive and legislative branches of state government.”
Since 1946, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation has guided the state’s wildlife policy, advanced legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.
Send personnel info to npraino@fwpublishing.com and wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.