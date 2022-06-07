Encompass Home Lending has named Melissa Boudreaux its director of mortgage for the newly formed entity, a partnership between Tennessee-based Wilson Bank & Trust, Celebration Homes and Willow Branch Homes.
The new mortgage company is expected to lend $240 million annually, according to a release. The entity was initially announced in December 2021 and marks what is billed as a first of its kind partnership in more than a decade completed by a regional mortgage lender in Middle Tennessee.
Encompass Home Lending will offer home loans for all buyers of Willow Branch Homes and Celebration Homes customers, which includes 27 residential communities across Middle Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to have Melissa Boudreaux lead the new mortgage company, and we have full confidence her strong reputation and expertise will be an asset to this organization,” John McDearman, Wilson Bank & Trust CEO, said in the release. “The formation of Encompass Home Lending allows us to partner with two companies who share our values and ethics, and under Melissa’s leadership, we believe this company will provide a positive home buying experience to future residents of these communities.”
SomeraRoad taps Cass as COO
SomeraRoad has named Jessica Cass as chief operating officer.
According to a release, Cass is responsible for spearheading investor relations, marketing, communications and human resources for the company, which is co-based in New York and Nashville. She is based in NYC.
Prior to joining SomeraRoad, Cass was the director of investor relations at Jones Road Capital Management, overseeing capital formation and client service. She was an original member of the Jones Road team, leading the development, launch and marketing of the firm's special situations investment platform. She also sat on the business management and operations committee.
Previously Cass was a senior member of the investor relations and marketing team at Gruss Capital Management, an alternative investment manager. Earlier in her career, Cass held sales and relationship management roles at Gerson Lehrman Group and Bloomberg.
Cass received a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Georgetown University.
LDG names VanReece as VP of strategic engagement
Louisville-based LDG Development Group has hired Nancy VanReece in the newly created role of vice president of strategic engagement.
VanReece, a Metro Councilmember serving District 8, will be concentrating on LDG’s work with local artists related to placemaking, according to a release.
VanReece was vice president of public affairs and business development for Music City Roots. Prior to that, VanReece served 4.5 years as VP of business development at BatchUSA after time as COO of Parachute Media and as senior social media manager for the Nashville Symphony and Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Starting in 1983 as an announcer and program director for three radio stations in both Texas and Oklahoma, VanReece moved to Nashville in 1986 to continue in artist management, music publishing and marketing. She was nominated for CashBox Magazine’s Radio Promoter of the year in 1989.
VanReece worked as senior licensing executive at BMI from 1998 to 2007, specializing in corporate and health care markets. She was awarded the Steine Public Leadership in the Arts Award in 2017.
“I am excited about working with our development teams nationwide,” VanReece said in the release. “We will be identifying opportunities to engage local artists to reflect the neighborhoods we join when we create new homes for tenants. Art is part of a beautiful home, and everyone deserves a quality place to live.”
VanReece first brought the concept to LDG Development on the Buffalo Trail Apartments bus shelter in Nashville. She will identify and execute projects like shelters, murals, bike racks and other interior and exterior opportunities specific to each development.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
