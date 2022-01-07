Comcast has announced the promotion of Sara Jo Walker to senior director of public relations for its South Region.
Based in Nashville, Walker has been with Comcast since 2011, according to a release.
With more than 14 years of industry experience in both the public and private sector, Walker has undertaken work involving media relations, legislative affairs, community outreach communications and social media.
Prior to her role at Comcast, Walker was the director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Revenue and a liaison to the Tennessee Film Commission.
Walker is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, having studied mass communications.
The Comcast South Division operates throughout South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Kiser + Vogrin Design taps Rudowsky to serve as partner
Franklin-based landscape architecture design firm Kiser + Vogrin Design has announced Katie Rudowsky has been named partner.
According to a release, Rudowsky joined the firm in 2014 upon graduation from Penn State University with a degree in landscape architecture. With KVD, she has worked on projects including McEwen Northside, Berry Farms Town Center, Capitol View and Franklin City Hall. She also manages the firm’s senior independent housing portfolio at a national level.
Rudowsky serves on ULI Nashville’s Young Leaders Steering Committee and Women’s Leadership Initiative. In addition, she is co-chair of South Nashville Action People and a member of both the AEC Power Women and the American Society of Landscape Architects.
“One of our greatest pleasures is watching our team members grow within the profession thereby affording KVD the opportunity to promote and appoint leadership positions from within,” KVD co-Founding Partner Gary Vogrin (with Dwight Kiser) said in the release. “Katie consistently demonstrates exceptional design and client service and her leadership in this regard make her a natural fit for partnership in our firm.”
VUMC names two interim leaders of infectious disease division
Dr. Karen Bloch and Dr. David Haas have been appointed interim leaders of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases, news.vumc.org reports.
They replace Dr. David Aronoff, who departed VUMC last month to become chair of the Department of Medicine at Indiana University.
Haas, professor of medicine (with secondary appointments in pharmacology and pathology, microbiology and immunology), will serve as interim academic chief, and Bloch, professor of medicine, will serve as the division’s interim clinical chief.
“I am extremely grateful to Drs. Haas and Bloch for stepping up in this time of transition,” Dr. Kimryn Rathmell, professor and chair of the VUMC Department of Medicine, told vumc.org. “This interim team will be empowered to keep growing and developing the academic and clinical facets of the division.”
Bloch joined VUMC in 1997. She completed medical school at the University of Virginia followed by residency in internal medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital and fellowship training in infectious diseases at the University of California at San Francisco. Bloch holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of California.
Haas completed medical school and residency at Vanderbilt and joined VUMC’s faculty in 1990. His research is focused on the pharmacogenomics of HIV and tuberculosis therapies. He is associate director of the Tennessee Center for AIDS Research and directs its Clinical Sciences Core.
Connecticut digital behavioral health company adds Nashville official
Digital behavioral health company Mindyra Health Corp. has named David Ross national sales director.
Based in Nashville, Ross will oversee Darien, Connecticut-based Mindyra’s sales business including targets, lead generation and sales force performance.
Ross brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and business development to Mindyra. Over that time, he has worked as the owner and CEO of Ross Financial Planning and currently serves as president of AMA Nashville, a marketing and advertising association that provides networking opportunities to young marketing professionals.
Ross is the founder and CEO of Phoenix Consulting, which provides professional training and coaching to businesses, and has served on the board of Genetics Associates, a privately held cytogenetic laboratory.
Ross received a Bachelor of Science degree in music from West Virginia University and a master’s degree in music from Middle Tennessee State University. He holds an MBA degree from the Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University.
“David brings a significant skillset, including strategic planning, management, and sales to our already robust team at Mindyra,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Battey said in the release. “He will play a key role in helping to build strong relationships with current and new clients, spreading Mindyra’s mental health tools to a wider audience.”
