Centric Architecture has announced the promotion of four team members to the position of associate principal.
According to a release, Laura Batson was Centric’s first hire after the design firm and Plummer Lowe Architecture & Design Studio merged in 2013.
Batson is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and focuses on the design of multi-family housing. She has worked on Stovehouse in Huntsville, Breeze Block in Charlotte Park and Stocking 51 in The Nations.
Joshua Prichard moved to Nashville in 1999 after graduating from Washington University in St Louis. He ranks among Tennessee’s first certified passive house consultants, marking him as an expert in energy efficient building design.
Rachael Spangler, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, joined Centric in 2016. She led work for Vanderbilt University’s Peabody campus and the redesign of the Cordell Hull Building for the state of Tennessee.
Tara Walsh is a LEED-certified architect who returned to Nashville after spending 16 years working in multiple cities. With a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Washington University and a master’s degree from Clemson University, Walsh has worked on the 405 Broadway building in downtown Nashville, Sylvan Supply, (an adaptive reuse project in Sylvan Park) and an addition to Woodmont Christian Church in Green Hills.
Founded in 1955, Centric Architecture has been led since 2012 by partners Gina Emmanuel, Justin Lowe, David Plummer and Jim Thompson.
“We’re very excited about the new roles our team members are taking on,” Emmanuel said in the release. “Each of our new associate partners has demonstrated a willingness to take on challenging projects with creativity and collaboration. That leads to a result our clients and our team can be proud of.”
Wealth Strategies Partners announces promotions
Wealth Strategies Partners has announced the promotions of Heather Beckwith to chief operations officer and Julia Hoskins to vice president of operations.
Beckwith brings more than 19 years of financial services experience to this new role, including nine years at WSP. Prior to being elevated to COO, she served as operations manager and a liaison between WSP’s clients and team members.
Before joining the practice, Beckwith served in multiple positions at Raymond James’ headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Beckwith holds her FINRA Series 7, 24, 53 and 63 licenses and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tennessee Technological University.
With over 10 years of experience in business management, administration and operations, Hoskins previously served as WSP’s client services manager for the past three years. Hoskins is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
“These promotions recognize the tremendous impact Heather and Julia have had on our practice’s growth and our reputation for delivering [high-level] client service,” WSP founder Paul Allen said in the release. “I’m pleased to see their responsibilities grow as they continue to be key drivers of the operational excellence and superior client experience for which we have proudly become known.”
VUMC taps Pickens for department chair role
Dr. Allan Pickens has been named professor and chair of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Department of Thoracic Surgery.
Vanderbilt.edu reports that Pickens previously served Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta as director of thoracic oncology and program director for cardiothoracic surgery. He also worked as medical director of perioperative services for Emory University Hospital Midtown and as member of the Winship Cancer Institute.
Pickens’ initial research focused on the molecular biology of cancer, and he isolated and studied the Fas apoptosis receptor in adenocarcinoma. His research now focuses on thoracic malignancies and minimally invasive thoracic surgery.
Pickens received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Alabama before completing his surgical residency at University of Alabama Hospitals. He later completed a thoracic surgery residency at University of Michigan Hospitals, a minimally invasive thoracic surgery fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and a general thoracic surgery fellowship at the University of Michigan.
Pickens’ career includes roles as a procurement surgeon for the Alabama Organ Center, thoracic surgery workforce director for the University of Michigan and director of Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery for Emory.
Pickens is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
