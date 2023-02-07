Centric Architecture has announced the promotion of four team members to the position of associate principal.

Centric - Tara Walsh.jpg

Tara Walsh
Centric - Rachael Spangler.jpg

Rachael Spangler
Centric - Joshua Prichard.jpg

Joshua Prichard
Centric - Laura Batson.jpg

Laura Batson

According to a release, Laura Batson was Centric’s first hire after the design firm and Plummer Lowe Architecture & Design Studio merged in 2013.

