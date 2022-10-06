Atlanta-based labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips has announced that Marie Tedesco Scott has joined the firm’s Nashville office as of counsel.
Previously, Scott practiced at Neal & Harwell where she handled white-collar criminal defense, crisis management and complex civil matters.
Scott earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and her law degree from the Saint Louis University School of Law.
She then served as a law clerk in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Scott is a member of the Nashville Bar Association’s Board of Directors, a 2020 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and the secretary for the Tennessee-Alabama Chapter of the Women’s White Collar Defense Association.
“We are so excited that Marie is joining us,” Joseph Shelton, regional managing partner of the Fisher Phillips Nashville office, said in the release. “[She] is a top-shelf lawyer and individual with whom we have partnered for a number of years when our clients have needed white collar criminal defense counsel. Marie now brings that background, as well as her significant litigation and internal investigation experience, to the Fisher Phillips team.”
Ardent Health adds two key officials
Nashville-based acute care hospital operator Ardent Health has appointed Carlene Callis as chief system integration and growth officer and Ben Jacobs as chief strategy and development officer.
According to a release, Callis most recently served as corporate vice president of HCA.
Jacobs, an attorney, most recently served as chief development officer at Athletico, a physical therapy provider based in Oak Brook, Illinois.
The additions come as the company recently announced it would move its headquarters from Green Hills to the Brentwood area.
Ardent also sold a minority stake to United Arab Emirates-based health care provider Pure Health earlier this month.
“I’m excited to welcome Carlene and Ben to Ardent” Marty Bonick, Arden president and CEO, said in the release. “As the dynamics of our industry continue to evolve, we need to proactively take the lead in architecting our own future. The addition of two high-performing, proven leaders in these new roles will help us focus on efficiently improving care delivery and expanding accessibility of services to the communities we serve.”
VUMC taps Vinson for SVP role
David Vinson has been named senior vice president for diagnostic laboratory services at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
According to a release, Vinson joins as VUMC’s diagnostic laboratory services are undergoing a relocation and expansion project, with most of its clinical and anatomic pathology moving to an off-campus facility. Similarly, the main lab’s existing location on the fourth floor of the Vanderbilt Clinic is being renovated.
Vinson has worked for VUMC Diagnostic Laboratory Services for the past 15 months as a contract employee with CareTinuum Consulting Partners, serving as the interim vice president of lab operations and shepherding its laboratory transformation project. Prior to that he worked for Maestro Consulting Solutions as a consultant at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.