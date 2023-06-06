Nashville public relations firm Parthenon PR has added Madison Hannum as senior account executive and Jamison Crenshaw as account executive.
According to a release, Parthenon PR is now home to nine individuals.
Hannum, originally from Charlotte, graduated from Auburn University in 2019. She then moved to Nashville and joined DVL Seigenthaler/FINN Partners, specializing in media relations, marketing strategy, project management and event planning. During her time there, Hannum gained expertise in the tourism, athletics, real estate development, utilities and food and beverage sectors.
Hannum later earned a master's degree in marketing from the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.
Crenshaw is originally from Richmond and moved in 2021 to Nashville after graduating from James Madison University, where she studied public relations and political communication.
During college, Crenshaw interned with the Mayor of Richmond’s Office of the Press Secretary, gaining experience in media relations, photography, social media and event coordination. After graduating, Crenshaw joined Nashville advertising agency GS&F, where she working with B2B brands in industries involving legal services, building products and convenience stores.
“As we continue to grow our client roster and diversify our capabilities, we’re ecstatic to welcome Madison and Jamison to our tight-knit and dedicated group of PR pros,” Jena Thomas, president and founder of Parthenon PR, said in the release. “They’ve already begun to work together across a diverse set of industries where they’re able to utilize their unique skillsets to think strategically and advance the goals of each client.”
LBMC adds revenue cycle pro to HC advisory practice
Brentwood accounting and business consulting firm LMBC has announces the addition of Lane Jackson as shareholder to its health care advisory practice.
According to a release, Jackson joins LBMC’s health care consulting practice as leader of the firm’s revenue cycle service offering. He brings 30 years of experience serving health care provider clients.
Prior to joining LBMC, he served as partner and health care commercial advisory practice lead at Chicago-based Grant Thornton, one of the 10 largest U.S. accounting and advisory firms. His experience includes leading complex revenue cycle transformation, compliance, integration, consolidation, restructuring and electronic medical record (EMR) implementation engagements.
Jackson has extensive experience serving health care provider systems, academic medical centers and large physician groups, among other specialty providers.
Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Kentucky University and is a member of HFMA and AICPA. He completed the Enterprise Decision Making Program at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
Jackson has moderated industry conferences, including then-President Barack Obama’s Commission on Care, Veteran’s Administration Revenue Cycle Assessment.
“We are thrilled to have Lane join LBMC to lead our growing healthcare revenue cycle service offering,” Mark Burnette, a company shareholder and LBMC Advisory Services practice Leader, said in the release. “Given ongoing financial concern, regulatory uncertainty and recruitment and retention challenges, a healthy and effective revenue cycle is more critical than ever. Lane brings revenue cycle expertise to broaden our healthcare advisory capabilities to meet clients’ needs in this ever-changing environment.”
LBMC serves approximately 10,000 clients and is home to more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Charlotte.
The Ferguson Group welcomes Sibilski
Washington, D.C.-based The Ferguson Group has added Nicole Sibilski as manager of grants innovation and training.
According to a release, Sibilski brings about 20 years of writing and legal experience to TFG, with her work having yielded more than $150 million in state and federal grant awards from multiple entities. She is based in Nashville.
Prior to joining TFG, Sibilski previously served as the grants manager for The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands where she led the design and funding of Tennessee's first statewide program to provide legal aid for victims of elder abuse.
Sibilski received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Millikin University and a J.D. degree from DePaul University College of Law.
"Nicole is an asset to our team and to our clients, particularly in light of the expansion of federal funding opportunities in recent years," Kristi More, TFG managing partner of strategic development, said in the release. "[She] will support the TFG Grants Team's expansion of federal funding offerings and our clients' goals to secure the resources they need to build thriving communities."
