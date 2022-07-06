Nashville-based office furniture and architectural services company Synergy has announced Sarah Sharp has been named director of client engagement.
According to a release, Sharp will focus on new architecture and design business — calling on end-users, project managers and brokers.
Sharp returns to Synergy (which bills itself as “Synergy, A Henricksen Company”) after acting as territory manager with product manufacturer William M. Bird Company.
During her previous seven years at Synergy, Sharp served as a designer, account manager and vice president of business development. Prior to that, she was a showroom sales specialist at Andrianna Shamaris Inc.
Sharp holds a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from the University of Tennessee.
“Sarah makes building and maintaining client relationships look simple” Michael Moore, Synergy general manager, said in the release. “[She] represents the next generation of Henricksen leadership, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future with Sarah at the helm.”
In addition to Nashville, Synergy operates offices in Knoxville and Chattanooga.
Clarus taps Maradik as CEO
Nashville-based health-tech firm Clarus has named Rich Maradik as CEO, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Maradik replaces Michele Oglesby, who had served as Clarus interim CEO and is senior operating partner at Graham Healthcare Capital. Nashville-based Graham Healthcare purchased Clarus in 2019.
NBJ reports Maradik most recently worked as CEO of hospitality tech firm NSight. Prior to that, he was chief marketing officer and chief information officer at Gaylord Entertainment, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality. Maradik also founded data management company SmartDM in 1995, working as its CEO for 10 years.
Clarus’ software-as-a-service platform provides medical call management for approximately 8,000 physician offices and health systems in 40 states.
Vaco promotes Lee to managing director at Orange County office
Brentwood-based personnel services firm Vaco has promoted Nauni Lee to managing director of staffing for accounting and finance in its Orange County, California office.
The Orange County office offers consulting, executive search services and direct hire services. Key sector areas include accounting and finance, technology and operations.
Lee, who joined Vaco in 2020, has 14 years of consulting, recruiting and accounting leadership experience. She began her career as a recruiting specialist for TheBestIRS in Scottsdale and has served in senior recruiting roles at The Lawton Group, Mattson Resources, Chef Works and Houzz in San Diego.
Lee attended Utah Tech University.
Vaco’s Orange County office now serves more than 660 clients and approximately 3,800 candidates since having opened in 2005.
“We are in extreme growth mode and are driving our revenue by pairing contract and direct hire professionals with skills that meet our client’s unique business needs,” Jennifer McCasland, managing partner of Vaco’s Orange County office, said in the release. “Nauni is the perfect person to lead our expansion forward. She is a visionary leader and strong recruiter, and always puts the needs of our clients and team members first. I look forward to her leadership in the marketplace.”
