Vanderbilt University has named Dawn Ellerbe its assistant vice chancellor for athletic communications and senior associate athletic director.
According to a release, Ellerbe brings more than 20 years of communications and marketing experience in collegiate athletics to what is a new role at Vanderbilt. Most recently, she served as associate athletics director for marketing, branding and fan development at California State University-Northridge, overseeing external operations for the school's 19 NCAA varsity programs.
During that time, Ellerbe also managed external operations for a multiyear Under Armour partnership, as CSUN was Under Armour’s first public institution partner on the West Coast and its first Big West Conference non-football partner.
Prior to her stint at CSUN, Ellerbe worked at California State University-East Bay, where she provided oversight for the athletics department’s transition from NAIA to NCAA. In addition, Ellerbe spent four years at the University of South Carolina early in her career as director of marketing, and, in 2022, she received the Southeastern Conference Trailblazer Award for contributions to the growth of women’s athletics in the SEC in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX.
A native of Central Islip, N.Y., Ellerbe earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in communications from the University of Wyoming.
Ellerbe was a U.S. Olympian in the women’s hammer and a Pan American Games gold medalist. She placed seventh in the 2000 Olympic games and has won 16 national titles.
Ellerbe is a member of the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and is one of only three track and field athletes to have a jersey retired by the university, where she won four NCAA titles, five SEC titles and was a six-time All-American for the Gamecocks. She is a member of Women Leaders in College Sports and has served on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Advancement Committee.
This spring, Ellerbe will be inducted into both the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame for her contributions to athletics and the sport of track and field.
“Dawn has a deep understanding of collegiate athletics, not just from her extensive career, but as an elite student-athlete herself,” Candice Lee, Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director, said in the release. “She has a successful track record of leading teams and creating partnerships with diverse stakeholders, and I look forward to working with her in this new role.”
Steve Ertel, VU vice chancellor for communications and marketing, said that he and Lee created the executive position filled by Ellerbe to benefit both Vanderbilt’s athletics and communications/marketing leadership teams.
Lee & Associates welcomes two
The Franklin office of Westlake Village, Calif.-based Lee & Associates has announced the addition of Brian Eischeid and Chanley Ritter.
Previously with Fay Ranches, Eischeid joins as an associate with a background in accounting, consulting and real estate, according to a release.
Prior to his work with Fay Ranches, Eischeid spent six years at i3 Verticals. He also worked at PwC.
Eischeid holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee and a master’s degree in accounting from the College of Charleston.
Ritter, who joins as a research associate, previously worked at boutique commercial real estate firm Summit Commercial Real Estate in Auburn, Ala.
Ritter holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and communications from Auburn University.
Established in 1979, Lee & Associates operates multiple throughout the United States and Canada.
Cushman & Wakefield adds office agency leasing director
The Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield has hired Rich Rieck as director of its office agency leasing team.
According to a release, Rieck will work alongside Crews Johnston and George Mullowney to specialize in representing landlords in marketing their Tennessee office properties.
Before coming to Cushman & Wakefield, Rieck worked in Collier’s Nashville office representing tenants and landlords of office product. He also has a background in commercial real estate law and practiced at Maynard Cooper & Gale and Chapman & Rosenthal Title Inc. for a collective roughly seven years.
Rieck earned his juris doctor degree from the Belmont University College of Law and his Bachelor of Arts degree in business from the University of Mississippi.
“Our office team in Nashville continues to expand and Rich will round out a top producing leasing team that is one of the market leaders in landlord office leasing volume,” Doug Brandon, managing principal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Nashville operations, said in the release. “Rich’s legal skillset will also deliver added value to the core services and specialties we offer to clients in today’s everchanging office environment.”
Cushman & Wakefield is home to approximately 52,000 employees in more than 400 offices and approximately 60 countries.
