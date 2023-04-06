Vanderbilt University has named Dawn Ellerbe its assistant vice chancellor for athletic communications and senior associate athletic director.

Dawn-Ellerbe.jpg

Dawn Ellerbe

According to a release, Ellerbe brings more than 20 years of communications and marketing experience in collegiate athletics to what is a new role at Vanderbilt. Most recently, she served as associate athletics director for marketing, branding and fan development at California State University-Northridge, overseeing external operations for the school's 19 NCAA varsity programs.

Chanley_headshot_final.png

Chanley Ritter
Brian Eischeid Square.png

Brian Eischeid
Rich Rieck Headshot.png

Rich Rieck

Tags