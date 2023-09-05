Stones River Group has announced Tony Niknejad as a principal of the firm.

Tony Niknejad - SRG.jpeg

Tony Niknejad 

Niknejad was policy director for Gov. Bill Lee since 2019 and led initiatives in education, workforce, tax and Medicaid policy. In his new role, he will consult with SRG clients on policy, advocacy and communications, according to a release.

JeremyLight.jpeg

Jeremy Light
1 - Mike Lenda_20530_hr.jpeg

Mike Lenda

