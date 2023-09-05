Stones River Group has announced Tony Niknejad as a principal of the firm.
Niknejad was policy director for Gov. Bill Lee since 2019 and led initiatives in education, workforce, tax and Medicaid policy. In his new role, he will consult with SRG clients on policy, advocacy and communications, according to a release.
The firm also announced hiring Jill Dickerson and Owen Rosenberg as associates to support government and public relations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tony, Jill and Owen to the SRG team,” SRG president Mark Cate said in the release. “Tony’s policy breadth and depth along with his experience in working at the highest levels of state government will be invaluable to our clients. Jill and Owen will add significant expertise in both strategic communications and policy development and advocacy.”
SRG is a government relations and communications firm based in Nashville.
Jeremy Light joins Affinity
Affinity Technology Partners has announced hiring Jeremy Light as technical alignment engineer.
According to a release, Light has more than 20 years of IT experience. He will manage client technology to help with best practices and security. Previously, Light was a professional services manager at Concept Technology.
“Jeremy is an experienced IT professional with leadership experience,” VP of business development Betsy Wright said in the release. “His technical alignment role is crucial for our clients’ IT environments and cybersecurity posture. His expert assessments provide our team insight that enables Affinity to provide proactive and strategic solutions for our clients.”
Based in Brentwood, Affinity provides clients across multiple industries with IT services.
5by5 hires CSO
Mike Lenda has been announced as the chief services officer of the 5by5 marketing agency.
According to a release, Lenda replaces Josh Miller who is now the company’s president. Previously, Lenda was the CEO of The Well Coffeehouse and has held other marketing and leadership roles with nonprofit organizations like Compassion International and Blood:Water.
In his new role as CSO, Lenda will be in charge of identifying new service lines for the company’s customers. He will lead 5by5’s strategy, market research, digital marketing, web development and creative teams.