Nashville-based communications firm McNeely Brockman Public Relations has announced the promotion of Olivia Blumb from account assistant to assistant account executive.

During her time at MBPR, Blumb has worked with Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, Soles4Souls, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, BrainTrust and Fort Negley Parks Master Plan.

Olivia Blumb.jpg

Olivia Blumb
Bolton.png

Alison Bolton
StacySchuettler.jpg

Stacy Schuettler

