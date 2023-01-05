Nashville-based communications firm McNeely Brockman Public Relations has announced the promotion of Olivia Blumb from account assistant to assistant account executive.
During her time at MBPR, Blumb has worked with Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, Soles4Souls, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee, BrainTrust and Fort Negley Parks Master Plan.
Prior to joining MBPR, Blumb served as a public relations and social media intern at Bader Rutter in Milwaukee and as a marketing specialist and booking agent at Gresham Hill Management in Franklin.
Blumb is a Belmont University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations and is a member of the Public Relations Society of America’s Nashville chapter.
“Olivia is a valued and key member of our team and we thoroughly enjoy working alongside her and watching her grow professionally,” Kelly Brockman, MBPR partner, said in the release. “In her new role, she will have a larger responsibility in day-to-day client relations, as well as continuing to play a huge role in MBPR’s successes.”
Symphony taps Bolton as VP of artistic administration
Nashville Symphony has announced the appointment of Alison Bolton as vice president of artistic administration, effective February.
According to a release, Bolton will work with Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez related to artistic planning for the Nashville Symphony’s classical, pops, movie, family and jazz programs.
Over the course of her nearly 20-year arts administration career, Bolton has focused primarily on concert production, operations and education. Since 2016, she has served as vice president for artistic and orchestra operations for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Prior to her stint with the BPO, Bolton held leadership positions at the Alabama Symphony (director of artistic operations); the Albany Symphony Orchestra (operations manager, director of artistic operations, then general manager); the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (manager of audience engagement, festivals and artistic projects); and the Tucson Symphony (operations coordinator).
A Cincinnati native, Bolton holds degrees in viola performance from the University of North Carolina School for the Arts and the University of Akron.
“Alison Bolton comes to us with a track record of success and a reputation for being a collaborative colleague,” Nashville Symphony Chief Operating Officer Tonya McBride Robles said in the release. “Her cross-disciplinary experience and her leadership will be important as we begin the process of fulfilling the objectives of the Nashville Symphony’s strategic framework. Our overall goal in that work is to deepen our engagement with our Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities, and the orchestra’s programming is a critical piece of the puzzle.”
LBMC names Schuettler to replace McCorpin
Brentwood-based technology consulting firm LBMC Technology Solutions has announced the retirement of founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff McCorpin, with President Stacy Schuettler to now also serve as CEO.
Schuettler is based in Knoxville and will continue to work with CTO David Reynolds.
McCorpin served LBMC Technology Solutions for 26 years.
“The depth and impact of Jeff’s devotion and contributions to our company are indescribable,” Schuettler said in the release. “He helped establish a culture that fostered loyalty, integrity, and collaboration among our team and our clients. It is hard to say goodbye, but David and I are thrilled for Jeff.”