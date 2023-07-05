The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has announced five promotions, including Lisa Lankford as chief strategy officer, executive vice president.
According to a release, the positions are new to MNAA.
Lankford is responsible for directing the executive office and all board support activity in coordination with the Nashville International Airport (BNA) president and CEO, as well as leading internal audit, airline affairs and air service development, and communications and marketing.
In addition, MNAA has elevated Adam Floyd, Carrie Logan and Stacey Nickens to vice president roles.
Floyd will serve as VP of operations, overseeing the operations and airport communications center at BNA. The center includes the communications center, emergency operations center and joint information center. Additionally, Floyd will be responsible for the customer information center and BNA Aces.
Logan has been promoted to VP, associate general counsel. Logan will lead the authority’s compliance program related to local, state and federal levels. She also will assist in monitoring and managing the authority’s compliance with internal policies and procedures.
Nickens will serve as VP, corporate communications and marketing. Nickens is responsible for developing, coordinating and promoting internal and external communications, public relations, and media relations for the authority. She is responsible for corporate communications, marketing, community affairs, customer feedback and satisfaction surveys, events, music and arts.
Also, MNAA has elevated Josh Powell to the role of assistant vice president, airline affairs and air service development. Powell will be responsible for managing commercial and cargo air service, serve as the primary liaison to airlines and other air service development stakeholders, and assure compliance with signatory lease terms and non-signatory operating agreements.
“As the Middle Tennessee region continues to experience rapid growth, and we consistently break records at BNA, we’re constantly looking at how we can bolster our performance … and better serve our community and our passengers,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said in the release. “I am extremely proud to announce the promotions of Adam Floyd, Lisa Lankford, Carrie Logan, Stacey Nickens and Josh Powell. Each of these professionals are proven leaders in the airport industry and they are also outstanding leaders in our community.”
Additionally, the airport authority will hire two new SVP positions: chief revenue officer and chief development officer.
VUMC names Spohnholtz nurse safety director
Vanderbilt University Medical Center has named Sarrah Spohnholtz director of nurse safety and well-being.
According to news.vumc.org, the position in new to VUMC.
Spohnholtz will collaborate with VUMC nurses, the facility’s health care workforce and Vanderbilt faculty and staff.
Spohnholtz joined VUMC in 2020 as a night shift nurse in the C-Pod of the Emergency Department. She later assumed a charge nurse role and then an assistant nurse manager position.
Previously, Spohnholtz worked as a registered nurse at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago on its COVID unit.
Spohnholtz holds a master’s degree in nursing science from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in community health from the University of Illinois.
Tennessee Department of Health adds Whitt
Holt Whitt has been appointed assistant commissioner for legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Health.
According to a release, Whitt will direct and oversee the department’s legislative efforts and initiatives. He will help develop the department’s annual legislative package and work with members of the Tennessee General Assembly to ensure the passage of departmental initiatives.
Whitt comes to TDH from the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, at which he served as senior policy adviser. Prior to that, Whitt served as interim chief of staff for the speaker of the House, as well as director of legislation. He was placed on paid leave from the speaker's office during a federal investigation into the tenure of former Speaker Glen Casada.
Whitt earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from Virginia Commonwealth University.
"We are excited to have Holt join our team and lead the department’s legislation efforts into the next legislative session and beyond,’’ TDH Commissioner Ralph Alvarado said in the release. "Holt’s legislative and public policy experience will be invaluable to our department.’’
