Cumberland University has added Reggie Blair as vice president of enrollment services.
According to a release, Blair (pictured) worked at Lipscomb University for more than 13 years, most recently as senior director of undergraduate admissions. During his time at Lipscomb, Blair also served as an admissions counselor, member of the academic curricular team, chapter advisor of the Collegiate 100 and admissions athletic liaison.
Blair holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Science degree in information security, both from Lipscomb University. In addition, he is pursuing a doctorate in higher education leadership at Abilene Christian University in Texas.
Blair is involved with 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (former board member), Information Systems Security Association and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Blair will report to Dr. Ron Ford, CU chief operating and financial officer and professor.
“We are fortunate to have Reggie’s professional experience and vision as a new member of Cumberland’s leadership team,” Paul Stumb, Cumberland president, said in the release. “As the university grows, we prioritize hiring top-notch employees who will advance our mission to empower our students to thrive intellectually, professionally, personally and spiritually for a lifetime.”
Jarrard adds industry veteran as of counsel
Brentwood-based healthcare strategic communications consultancy Jarrard Phillips Cate & Hancock has announced Lee Aase will serve in an of counsel role.
Aase recently concluded a 21-year tenure at Mayo Clinic, where he most recently served as communications director for social and digital innovation and as director of the Mayo Clinic Social Media Network.
Aase has spoken to audiences and advised organizations on social and digital strategy and practice in 40 states and 12 countries. In 2014 he was appointed to a two-year term on the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Social Media. In 2018 he received VitalSmarts certification as a trainer in the Getting Things Done methodology for stress-free productivity.
Prior to joining Mayo Clinic in 2000, Aase spent 14 years in political and government communications at the local, state and federal levels.
“We are encouraged, and challenged, by the number of outstanding providers who are dedicating renewed focus and resources on digital channels to affect real change in healthcare,” David Jarrard, Jarrard Inc. president and CEO, said in the release. “As a pioneer in the field for two decades, Lee’s extensive background in digital strategy is indispensable for our clients, whether their needs are related to patient acquisition efforts, issue navigation or seizing new opportunities to make the delivery of healthcare more accessible and equitable.”
Founded in 2006, Jarrard also operates an office in Chicago. The firm has worked with more than 600 clients in 45 states.
Quovant welcomes three
Nashville-based Quovant, a legal spend management technology solutions company, has added three employees.
Kenneth Kaley, VP of Operations will oversee Quovant’s data services, compliance, and implementation teams. In addition, Cindy Layne and Mene Jividen, directors of operations, will be responsible for the data services and compliance teams, reporting to Kaley.
The hirings follow the company having welcomed in June Chris Iconos as chief revenue officer.
The data services, compliance, and implementation teams leverage machine learning, business intelligence and human capital across the legal bill lifecycle to optimize department professionals’ time spent on matter management, eBilling, invoice review and vendor management.
Before joining Quovant, Kaley was the director of service operations for health care insurance provider Cigna. Layne also arrives from Cigna, a senior advisor for third-party management.
“Quovant serves a significant portion of the Fortune 500 today to rave reviews from our clients, but we are constantly pushing the envelope to evolve as a company” Bill Horne, CEO of Quovant, said in the release. “I am delighted to have professionals like Ken, Cindy and Mene leading the charge for our operations team.”
Quovant has worked with more than 10 percent of the Fortune 100 and seven of the top 10 U.S. health care systems.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
