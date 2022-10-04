The Nashville Shakespeare Festival has announced the hiring of Isabel Tipton-Krispin as executive managing director.
A release does not note if the role is new to the nonprofit or if Tipton-Krispin is replacing somebody.
Tipton-Krispin has more than eight years of experience in the arts industry, having most recently worked as senior manager of board relations and DEI staff lead at Nashville Ballet. Her work there has included board governance, development, arts operations, project management, strategic planning and diversity, equity, and inclusion leadership.
A Racial Equity in Arts Leadership program alumna, Tipton-Krispin serves on the Metro Arts Committee for Antiracism and Equity. She was a 2022 finalist for the Nashville Emerging Leader Awards in the Arts, Music, and Entertainment category. She was also formerly the co-president of the Emerge America’s Young Leaders Cabinet and Volunteer Field Director for Elizabeth Madeira’s 2020 state house campaign in Tennessee District 63.
Tipton-Krispin is a graduate from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre with a focus in sound design. At UT, she participated in more than 20 productions, including sound designing, sound engineering, and live mixing several productions at the Clarence Brown Theatre, which is a LORT and Equity theater.
“Everyone at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival is excited to welcome Isabel to lead us into our 35th year,” Denice Hicks, Nashville Shakespeare Festival executive artistic director, said in the release.
Vanderbilt promotes Raghavan
Vanderbilt University has reappointed Padma Raghavan to the role as vice provost, with her title having been updated to vice provost for research and innovation.
According to a release, Raghavan now leads the VUMC Office for Research and Innovation.
Before joining Vanderbilt in 2016, Raghavan served as the associate vice president for research and strategic initiatives at Pennsylvania State University, where she also was the founding director of the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences and distinguished professor of computer science and engineering.
As an expert in supercomputing, Raghavan was named a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in 2013 and currently serves on the Board of Governors of UT-Battelle, as well as advisory groups for the Computing and Information Science and Engineering Directorate and the Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure of the National Science Foundation.
Raghavan was appointed to the President’s Committee on the National Medal of Science in March 2022.
“Vanderbilt will continue our ascent as a global hub of research and innovation, largely because of the exceptional work that Padma is leading,” VU Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Cybele Raver said in the release. “This new title signals her enduring impact as a bold leader who understands the strategic steps required to facilitate highest-caliber innovation and discovery.”
Sony Music Nashville promotes Marinake
Sony Music Nashville has announced the promotion of Nicole Marinake to vice president, partnership marketing and new ventures.
According to musicrow.com, Marinake previously had served as senior director, partnership marketing since 2017.
In her new role, Marinake will look to bolster the label group via technology, innovation, gaming and web3.
She will also continue to oversee national brand partnership efforts, and to build the Sony Music Nashville Live brand which launched in 2018.
Prior to joining SMN, Marinake worked at The Madison Square Garden Company.
Marinake earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her master’s at the School of Visual Arts in New York.
