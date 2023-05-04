Reed ladies

France-based digital automation and energy management conglomerate Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Javed Ahmad as senior vice president of its global supply chain North America organization.

A 32-year company veteran with expertise in manufacturing, operations and logistics, Javed will be based in Nashville. According to a release, the city is the hub for Schneider's supply chain operations for a region that generated more than $12 billion in revenue in 2022.

