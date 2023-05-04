France-based digital automation and energy management conglomerate Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Javed Ahmad as senior vice president of its global supply chain North America organization.
A 32-year company veteran with expertise in manufacturing, operations and logistics, Javed will be based in Nashville. According to a release, the city is the hub for Schneider's supply chain operations for a region that generated more than $12 billion in revenue in 2022.
The release does not note either if Ahmad is replacing somebody or if the role is new to the company.
Ahmad will focus on Schneider’s expansion of supply chain capabilities and the digitization of its operations comprising 35 factories and six distribution centers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America.
In his most recent role as senior vice president of Schneider Electric’s global supply chain for the international region, Ahmad oversaw supply chain operations in India, Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Japan, the Pacific and South America.
Ahmad joined Schneider Electric in 1991 after serving as the supply chain and logistics manager with APC, a provider of uninterruptible power supplies, electronics peripherals and data center products.
"Managing a complex local and global supply chain is critical to our company's continued success," Aamir Paul, Schneider Electric North America president, said in the release. "Javed's practical experience tailoring supply chain processes and integrating smart factory technologies will enable us to remain agile while optimizing our growing operations to meet the changing needs of our customers in North America and beyond."
Reed PR promotes one, adds three to account team
Nashville’s Reed Public Relations has announced that Tayhlor Blackwell has been promoted to vice president.
According to a release, Blackwell joined Reed (stylized as “REED”) PR in 2018 as an intern. Since then, she has earned multiple promotions, most recently serving as director. Blackwell oversees the team’s professional development program in addition to her account duties.
Blackwell received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Middle Tennessee State University.
In addition, Reed PR has announced that Jessi Boozer has been named account manager, while Brook Farrell and Kate Shepherd have joined the agency full-time as account coordinators.
Boozer attended Belmont University, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations.
Farrell and Shepherd joined REED last year through the company’s inaugural account coordinator training program.
Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Farrell is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations.
Shepherd obtained her Bachelor of Arts in public relations from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.
“This is an exciting period of growth at REED, and we need a strong team to support that expansion,” Lauren Reed, company president and founder, said in the release. “Our client roster has seen significant growth in the past year, both in existing scope and new business, and we’re adding creative, well-rounded people to our team. It’s a larger staff than we’ve ever had, and I’m so excited for Tayhlor’s role in professional development as she fine-tunes the amazing skills we have on hand through leadership and encouragement.”
Blair School of Music welcomes Mussi
Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music has announced that Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi will join as assistant professor of conducting this fall.
According to a release, Mussi serves as music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra and the Mankato Symphony Orchestra. He is the first Paraguayan to become music director of a professional orchestra abroad.
Mussi’s credits include conducting the Minnesota Orchestra, Quad City Symphony, La Crosse Symphony, Dubuque Symphony, St. Cloud Symphony, Rochester Symphony, Orquesta de Cámara del Centro del Conocimiento (Argentina) and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional-Paraguay. He is the most frequent guest conductor of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Congreso Nacional in Paraguay.
Mussi holds degrees from Pittsburg State University (B.M.) and the University of Minnesota (M.M. and D.M.A.).
“I am thrilled to join the faculty of the Blair School of Music and excited to be part of such a distinguished institution,” Mussi said in the release. “I look forward to making meaningful contributions to the student experience and am eager to collaborate with Blair’s esteemed faculty. It is an honor to be part of such a dynamic community.”