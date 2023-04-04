Nashville Pierce B2B-focused public relations firm Pierce Public Relations has announced the additions of Amelie Smith as account manager and Carson Grace Burchette as account coordinator.
In addition, and according to a release, Carson Brown has been promoted to the role of account manager.
Brown joined Pierce PR in early 2021 and most recently served as an account coordinator. In her new role, she oversees digital strategy, content creation and media relations for various accounts and manages team members. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in advertising with a minor in business administration.
Smith brings seven years of industry experience to Pierce PR. Previously, she served as an account supervisor at global communications agency MSLGROUP, managing account activities for The Home Depot. Her experience also includes a tenure with Atlanta’s FleishmanHillard, at which she worked on-site for AT&T as an account supervisor and organized events in support of corporate communications initiatives.
Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and public relations from The University of Alabama and her master’s degree in teaching from the University of Georgia.
Burchette manages social media, content creation, graphic design, and email strategy and development across multiple accounts. Before joining Pierce PR team, she served in an account coordinator role at Tampa boutique PR firm Bais Creative & Public Relations, focused on clients in the mortgage, home decor and philanthropic industries.
Burchette earned her bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University in media and communications.
“[Smith and Burchette] bring fresh perspectives and expertise that further strengthen our agency’s capabilities,” Julia Bonner, president of Pierce Public Relations, said in the release. “Carson [Brown] has grown tremendously since she joined the firm more than two years ago, and I’m thrilled to watch her thrive in this elevated role as she continues to develop the many strengths and skills she brings to our team.”
Taylor joins Simply Home
Real estate powerhouse Elizabeth Taylor has officially announced her transition from Compass to Simply Home.
According to a release, Taylor has been involved in deals involving real estate with a collective value of more than $71 million.
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Taylor in 2018 founded support group Hope and Healing for Chronic Illness and Conditions.
"Elizabeth Taylor is a remarkable individual and a true asset to the real estate community," Sean Miku, CEO of Simply Home (stylized as “simpliHŌM”), said in the release. "Her unwavering commitment to her clients and her unparalleled resilience in the face of adversity make her the perfect fit for simpliHŌM. We are excited to see how her experience and expertise will contribute to the growth of our team and enhance the quality of service we provide to our clients."
Simply Home was founded in 2018.
Vanderbilt’s Perez to retire
Michael Perez, Vanderbilt University associate vice chancellor and chief facilities officer, has announced his retirement at year’s end.
According to Vanderbilt.edu, Perez joined Vanderbilt in June 2016 to oversee the university’s campus planning, facilities design and construction, and building maintenance and operations efforts. Before coming to Vanderbilt, he served as associate vice president for facilities management at the University of Utah for 14 years.
Perez will retire after about 40 years of work in facilities management on the university level.
During his tenure at VU, Perez played a role in the school’s current update of iconic Kirkland Hall; the $11.5 million renovation of Vanderbilt Divinity School, completed in 2017; the $23.6 million expansion of the VU School of Nursing, completed in 2019; the $55 million renovation and expansion of the Owen Graduate School of Management, completed in 2022; the completion of E. Bronson Ingram College and construction of Zeppos and Rothschild colleges; and construction and renovation of Vanderbilt athletics facilities, including the south end zone building and the basketball practice facility.
Perez helped oversee the creation of Vanderbilt’s Americans with Disabilities Act compliance program and also assisted in the university’s BlueSky energy and large-scale renewable energy studies initiative.
