Screen Shot 2023-04-03 at 4.16.27 PM.png

From left: Carson Grace Burchette, Carson Brown and Amelie Smith

 Courtesy of Pierce PR

Nashville Pierce B2B-focused public relations firm Pierce Public Relations has announced the additions of Amelie Smith as account manager and Carson Grace Burchette as account coordinator.

In addition, and according to a release, Carson Brown has been promoted to the role of account manager.

simpliHOM Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor

Tags