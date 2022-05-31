Kaitlin Ladha has joined Nashville crime victim advocacy group You Have the Power as agency communication coordinator.
According to a release, Ladha will direct the YHTP strategic planning efforts and media plan. She has nonprofit experience through her internships with DayBreak Arts.
Ladha graduated from Belmont University with a B.A. degree in public relations and a minor in photography.
Founded in 1995, You Have the Power provides resource guides, videos, public education and other crime victim support across Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to have someone with Kaitlin’s vision and drive join us,” Cathy Gurley, YHTP CEO, said in the release. “Her talent and efforts will help us reach even deeper into the communities of Tennessee.”
BrightStone taps Myhr as development director
Nashville based non-profit organization BrightStone has announced Jenny Myhr as the director of development for the special needs program.
In her role, she will oversee the organization’s annual fundraising, event, marketing and communications operations.
Myhr most recently served as director of philanthropy for Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center. Prior to that, she worked as director of development and communications for Rocketown and as senior development officer for the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.
BrightStone has also appointed Kerri Bryant as marketing and communications manager. She will be responsible for executing marketing and communication strategies. Bryant served as senior marketing director for nonprofit NFIB, an advocacy organization supporting small businesses.
Combined, Myhr and Bryant bring more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to their roles.
BrightStone provides job training and lifestyle skills for adults who live each day with intellectual and developmental challenges.
Virsys12 welcomes Collins as VP of services, technical architecture
Healthcare consulting firm Virsys12 has announced it has appointed Kevin Collins as VP of services and technical architecture.
According to a release, Collins is a health care technology executive with more than 35 years of experience in business development, customer success, cloud computing services and business development. In his new position, he will be responsible for designing technical solutions for enterprise clients. Collins will also lead the implementation of the Virsys12 product suite for those clients in the payer and health care provider and services space.
Before joining Virsys 12, Collins was a director of heath care and life sciences business strategy at Salesforce, focusing on solutions for large payer and provider organizations. Previously, Collins worked in health care IT consulting and held senior product development roles at companies that built electronic medical record and medical imaging systems.
Collins received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut and has 10 salesforce certifications including data architecture, management designer, integration architecture designer and platform app developer.
“We’re excited to welcome Kevin to our leadership team,” Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder, said in the release. “He has an industry-leading ability to use Salesforce technology in innovative ways to create value for our customers, and his Salesforce technical knowledge is enhanced by his decades of experience in the healthcare sector.”
