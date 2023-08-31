French_900.jpeg

David French

David French has been appointed as a distinguished visiting professor of public policy at the Lipscomb University College of Leadership and Public Service.

French is a New York Times columnist, former constitutional litigator and Iraqi War veteran who holds a degree in political science from Lipscomb, according to a release. He will teach both conventional and short courses in addition to supporting special events for a two-year faculty appointment while still working with the New York Times.

