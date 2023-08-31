David French has been appointed as a distinguished visiting professor of public policy at the Lipscomb University College of Leadership and Public Service.
French is a New York Times columnist, former constitutional litigator and Iraqi War veteran who holds a degree in political science from Lipscomb, according to a release. He will teach both conventional and short courses in addition to supporting special events for a two-year faculty appointment while still working with the New York Times.
Previously, French helped launch The Dispatch and was the senior editor there. He was a contributor at The Atlantic and has also served as a senior writer for National Review and as a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.
French practiced law in both commercial and constitutional litigation in federal courts. He was a lecturer at Cornell Law School and is a former president of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School and lives in Franklin.
“David's vast experience in law, politics and the military and his deep faith offers students a unique blend of legal expertise, thoughtful analysis and an extensive understanding of contemporary issues," Lipscomb President Candice McQueen said in the release. “As a university that prepares students for purposeful lives through a rigorous academic experience, it is important to have scholars such as David with his extensive background to enrich this academic landscape.”
Lipscomb University offers an enrollment of about 5,000 students.
Pie appoints VP from Nashville
Nashville local Jaime Gilliam-Swartz has been appointed as vice president of customer service and operations at Denver-based Pie Insurance.
According to a release, Gilliam-Swartz was appointed along with three others: Carla Woodard as vice president of claims, Arash Sadati as vice president of data science and Kris Bagchi as vice president of reinsureance.
With more than 25 years of experience, Gilliam-Swartz will oversee customer service, operations and audit services. Previously, she was VP of global services for Eventbrite. She was also formerly VP of customer experience at Lyft and held other roles with Intuit, GE and Accenture.
Gilliam-Swartz will assist in expansion of a commercial auto insurance offering by Pie into Tennessee.
“We’ve been incredibly intentional when appointing new leadership team members at Pie,” John Swigart, Pie co-founder and CEO, said in the release. “We look for strategic experts who’re not only passionate about supporting small businesses, but who add immediate value to transforming the small commercial insurance industry.
Pie provides workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses.
ClarisHealth hires COO
ClarisHealth has announced Gary Eeds as chief operating officer.
According to a release, Eeds will help grow the use of the Brentwood company’s new AI-powered health plans payment technology platform, Pareo. He has more than 20 years of experience involving software delivery strategies.
Most recently, Eeds was VP of medical network payer solutions at Change Healthcare. He also previously worked with the company’s solutions business to provide technology supporting cost transparency and member engagement.
Eeds holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss.
"Gary possesses the right leadership, strategic thinking, communication and financial acumen to work with payers to ensure they reach their digital transformation goals," ClarisHealth CEO Jeff McNeese said in a release. "I look forward to working together in this new era of ClarisHealth's growth."