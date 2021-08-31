Universal Music Publishing Nashville has promoted Missy Roberts to serve as vice president, A&R, musicrow.com reports.
Roberts (pictured), a veteran of 18 years within the music industry, joined UMPG in 2012 and previously held the role of senior director, A&R.
Previously, Roberts held A&R positions at Sony Music Nashville, Disney Music Publishing Nashville, Stage Three Music and EMI Music Publishing, musicrow.com reports
Roberts will continue reporting to Troy Tomlinson, chairman/CEO of the company’s Nashville division.
MP&F adds two
Nashville-based MP&F Strategic Communications has added Linda Libo-on as accounts receivable and billing manager and Kris Patel as network director.
According to a release,Libo-on has more than 20 years of accounting experience in the shipping, insurance and banking industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a M.B.A. degree with concentration in finance. She is also forensic accounting certified through the AICPA.
Patel brings more than 15 years of IT experience. Before moving to Nashville, he spent 20 years in Florida and graduated from ITT Technical Institute in 2008 with a degree in information systems security. His experience includes work in both third-party support and in-house IT roles.
“We’re fortunate to be able to add professionals of Kris and Linda’s caliber to our team,” Jennifer Brantley, MP&F partner, said in the release. “Each brings new skill sets to MP&F that will maximize the quality and efficiency of critical administration functions, allowing our account team members to focus on providing top-notch service our clients.”
Fridrich & Clark Realty welcomes Realtor
Nashville-based Fridrich & Clark Realty has added Realtor Dres Yanes to the firm, according to Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partner.
Yanes will work with Bob Milam and Donnel Milam from the company’s Brentwood office.
A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Yanes grew up in both Colombia and the United States. He was a commercial pilot for two years, relocating in 2009 to Nashville. Yanes obtained his real estate license in Tennessee in March.
Yanes is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and Greater Nashville Realtors.
“The growth of our firm is the direct result of our Realtors’ knowledge and commitment to service as well as their varied business experiences outside of residential real estate,” Steve Fridrich said in the release. “Dres bring particular experience that adds to his strengths as a Realtor and continues to enhance the services of Fridrich & Clark Realty.”
