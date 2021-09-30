Fridrich & Clark Realty has announced the addition of Realtors Stephanie Love and Charity Van De Griek.
Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partner, said in a release both will be working from the firm’s Bedford Commons office in Green Hills.
Love grew up in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. She worked in the appraisal field prior to entering the real estate profession in 2004. Love supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Tunnel to Tower Foundation.
After 16 years in the music industry and nonprofit sector, Van De Griek made the move to real estate in 2017, joining Elizabeth McGuire to form The McGuire Group at Fridrich & Clark Realty. She specializes in home staging. Van De Griek is a member of the Harbour Island Yacht Club and supporter of Mt. Juliet Little League.
Both agents are members of the Tennessee Association, the National Association, and the Greater Nashville realtors. Love is also a member of Sumner Realtors.
“We are pleased to add Stephanie and Charity to our firm,” Fridrich said in the release. “Their varied business experiences outside of residential real estate add to the distinctive services of Fridrich & Clark Realty, benefiting all of our clients.”
Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, is home to more than 190 agents.
Reliant launches jazz division
Reliant Talent Agency has launched a jazz division led by New York City-based agency veteran Fred Hansen.
According to a release, Hansen has more than 35 years of experience representing jazz, R&B and adult contemporary artists. He has helped develop long-term growth through bookings at festivals, PACS, theaters and clubs worldwide.
Before joining Reliant, Hansen worked at APA, CEG, Artists & Audience, and Pyramid Entertainment.
“I am excited to be working with the team of professionals at Reliant and focus on connecting our artists with their loyal and passionate fans,” Hansen said in the release. “In addition to traditional venues, the jazz market has seen tremendous growth in destination festivals, cruises, and artist-curated events.”
Reliant Talent clients include Take 6, Jeff Lorber & Norman Brown, Gerald Albright, Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler, Kirk Whalum, Peter White, Rick Braun & Richard Elliot, and the Average White Band.
Wasserman adds Casey as SVP
Wasserman Music has added music industry veteran Shannon Casey as senior vice president, fairs and festivals, effective Oct. 1.
Musicrow.com reports Casey will be based in the agency’s Nashville office.
Casey, who spent more than 20 years at Creative Artists Agency in Nashville, is a member of the Recording Academy, the Academy of Country Music and The Country Music Association.
Casey earned a degree from Belmont University and has been a volunteer and concert committee member at Thistle Farms and Thistle Stop Café. She also has served on the board of the Nashville Film Festival and coordinated the CAA Foundation’s philanthropic efforts with Metro Nashville Public Schools and The PENCIL Foundation.
Send personnel info to wwilliams@nashvillecitypaper.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.